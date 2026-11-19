When asked to choose which events to cover in the Literary Festival, I chose this one. A presentation by historian and author Anne Sebba, whose book is about women who were members of the concentration camp orchestra. This event was top of my list and would have been remiss of me not to attend the excellent presentation at Grand Battery House, introduced by Levi Attias.

As a lifelong musician, I thought it would be important to put myself momentarily in the shoes of those brave musicians who had been forced to make very hard choices to avoid the gas chamber.

The musicians, who were mostly young girls from fifteen up, were recruited or tried very hard to join the orchestra at Auschwitz I as a means of avoiding the gas chamber. It was not going to be an easy gig.

Anne Sebba told us that Alma Rose, a violinist in the Auschwitz orchestra who saved up to fifty women by recruiting them, said to her “don’t make this a pretty story because it’s not! We sometimes had to play with diarrhoea running down our legs.”

They were expected to be excellent musicians to perform in front of German VIPs, so temporary intestinal incontinence was still a small price to pay for staying alive.

As an example of the stark inhumanity, and depravity, with which they were treated, Ms Sebba mentioned Claire Monis, a French singer, who was ordered to perform naked in front of Nazi VIPs. Picture the scene where the young woman shaved bald of all body hair, then deloused and tattooed with a prisoner number, standing in front of her captors and singing for her life with nothing to cover her modesty.

Her post-war trauma was horrific and, in addition, she felt guilt for surviving when so many didn’t. You can try to comprehend her plight, but we can’t and there is no way of sidestepping the horror stories which the author did not want to dwell on.

The one-hour presentation was richly documented with photographs and profound commentary from Anne Sebba who’s book features, among other players, Hilde Grunbaum, a schoolgirl violinist whom she met in old age, Esther Loewy, a pianist who had to play accordion in the orchestra, Regina Kupferburg, a violinist who later suffered post-war trauma and survivor guilt, Belgian violinist Ita Wiernik who could have been a virtuoso since she had been a child prodigy.

These were some central characters, but there was also Rachela Zelmano Wicz, a Polish mandolin player who, with other Poles, formed part of the half Christian/half Jewish members of the orchestra.

On a lighter note, the Q&A threw up an interesting possibility that this book may possibly become a film and there were various A-list names mentioned for leading lady. The author said that she would be very glad if it did. The name Steven Spielberg was also mentioned, of course.

So some hope for those who bought the book and would love to see the story on the silver screen.