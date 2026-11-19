Dr Meenal Viz recounted the story of her protest for appropriate PPE equipment for NHS workers during the height of the Covid pandemic while talking about her book, The Power of Protest, in an interview with Marlene Dalli at the Garrison Library on Thursday afternoon as part of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

For Dr Viz, activism has been a part of her since a young age and she decided to write the book for the younger generation who may in future ask questions of what happened during the Covid pandemic.

She protested outside No.10 Downing Street while pregnant with her first child and working as a doctor in an oncology unit in the UK, caring for vulnerable patients and also witnessing the effects of the virus on colleagues.

A turning point for Dr Viz was when, in April 2020, Mary Agyapong, a pregnant nurse, died with Covid-19 after giving birth via c-section.

“She died in the same hospital where I was due to give birth,” Dr Viz said.

“I remember when the news story came out, I just looked at my husband on the sofa and I said ‘it's not fair. Why have we allowed this to happen?’”

Dr Viz and her husband lived down the road from Mary’s husband, Ernest, and visited him in the days after her death.

“I still remember perfectly when he opened the door, and I saw the grief in his eyes,” she said.

“I saw that this man had not slept. This man is suffering because of the incompetence of the government that allowed this to happen.”

She added that there were layers of systemic injustice that Mary faced as a black woman.

“When I saw Ernest, the first thing he said to me was ‘we're going to make sure that the people who allowed this to happen are going to be held accountable’”.

“I said to my husband that day, ‘I'm going to go out and protest’.”

Dr Viz added that she was determined to bring justice to Ernest, so she stood outside No.10 Downing Street in her hospital scrubs wearing a face mask and holding a placard that said Protect Healthcare Workers.

In her view, NHS workers were being “sent to war with a butter knife” to fight the pandemic.

She was then emailed by a doctor who informed her that they wanted to take the UK government to court over not providing PPE guidance according to the World Health Organisation, and they raised £80,000 in order to do so.

“It initially started with a simple letter to Matt Hancock and his team to say ‘please change the guidelines, protect pregnant women, protect those from ethnic minority groups, make sure we're safe, to protect our patients, and we gave them a deadline of two weeks’,” Dr Viz said.

“Nobody got back to us.”

When they heard no response, they decided to take the UK government to judicial review but this was brought to a close by both parties before it reached court.

Instead, Dr Viz said, the PPE guidance changed, and it’s now required that ethnic minority groups have special screenings before they are involved in any highly infectious cases in the UK.