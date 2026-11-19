Former UK Defence Secretary Dame Penny Mordaunt spoke about the importance of tradition, national identity and service at the Gibraltar Literary Festival, where she discussed her book exploring British customs and the role they continue to play in modern society.

Ms Mordaunt, who served as Lord President of the Council during the accession of King Charles III and famously carried the Sword of State at his coronation, said traditional ceremonies provide stability and reassurance at a time of significant political and technological change.

She described the period surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of the new King as one of the most remarkable experiences of her political career.

Ms Mordaunt recalled how she had been appointed Lord President of the Council shortly before the Queen's death in September 2022. She had been due to attend a Privy Council meeting with the monarch the day before her death.

She subsequently discovered that she would have to announce the Queen's death to the nation through the Accession Council.

Ms Mordaunt said she had been concerned about how the public would respond to the transition, but was reassured when she heard crowds cheering King Charles outside Buckingham Palace following the proclamation.

She said the public response demonstrated the importance of traditional ceremonies in helping the country move through a period of national grief.

The experience also influenced her book, called Pomp and Circumstance: Why Britain's Traditions Matters, which explores how traditions connect communities with their history and provide a sense of continuity.

Ms Mordaunt quoted American philosopher Richard Rorty that “national pride is to countries what self-belief is to individuals.”

“It's a necessary condition for improvement,” she said.

“That's why I don't have any time for politicians who just say everything's broken, because it's not. Politics is broken.”

“We need to transform a lot of things. But if you just kind of snap the hope and agency from people, you're not going to solve anything.”

She added she “felt very proud” to attend the coronation.

The book examines local customs and unusual annual events across Britain, including cheese-rolling competitions, worm-charming festivals, egg-throwing contests and traditional ceremonies dating back centuries.

Ms Mordaunt said many communities were actively reviving traditions, with some establishing new events and activities to bring people together.

She rejected suggestions that traditional British customs were under threat, adding that younger generations continued to participate and that different communities were increasingly sharing one another's cultural celebrations.

She also highlighted the importance of pubs, churches and other community spaces in maintaining local connections.

Discussing the monarchy, Ms Mordaunt described it as a unifying institution above party politics, providing stability during periods of political disagreement and uncertainty.

She also reflected on her own background, including her naval reserve service and her early experiences helping children in Romanian hospitals and orphanages following the Romanian Revolution.

“I think the world's a better place when people step up and try and improve life and help people. So I believe in taking responsibility yourself,” she said.

“What's your duty to your family, to your community? I want to see policies that inspire and promote that in others as well.”

Ms Mordaunt served as an MP for 14 years and held several ministerial positions, including Secretary of State for Defence, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

She also revealed that she had received around 800 threats during her political career, including death threats, and had experienced stalking.

Since leaving Parliament, she has continued working across defence, philanthropy and investment, while supporting charitable initiatives.

She said the proceeds from her books are donated to charity, with her latest work supporting veterans' organisations.

During the discussion, Ms Mordaunt also spoke about the coronation dress she wore for the ceremony, explaining that she had worked with designers to create an outfit that reflected the occasion while incorporating traditional elements.

She said the dress would eventually be sold, with the proceeds going to a charity supported by the King.

For Ms Mordaunt, tradition does not have to prevent progress and meaningful change was best achieved when it remained connected to familiar values and institutions.