Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Action for Housing calls for transparency on delayed Bridge House project

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
18th November 2025

Action for Housing has called for greater transparency and urgency over the proposed Bridge House halfway house for homeless men at Johnston’s Passage, six months after a planning application for the project was announced.

In May, the public was informed that a full planning application had been submitted for a 23-unit halfway house intended to provide supported accommodation for homeless men. According to Action for Housing, the announcement generated interest and hope given the growing need for such facilities, but there has since been no substantive update on the project’s progress, funding, timeline or operational structure.

“However, six months on, the community has been left without any substantive update on the project’s progress, funding, timeline, or operational structure. This silence is unacceptable,” said a statement from Action for Housing.

The group wrote to the Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, on October 22 to seek clarification on a number of points, including how the facility will be funded and managed. Action for Housing said the response received on November 6 did not address the questions raised and simply reiterated that the building had been donated by the Government of Gibraltar to the charitable trust responsible for the project, and that the initiative is described as “community driven”.

“The Government’s response, or lack of it, provides the public with no meaningful information,” said the statement.

The organisation says key issues remain unanswered, including why a halfway house it describes as being of significant social importance is being placed in the hands of a charity rather than being funded and managed directly by the Government of Gibraltar. It has also asked what total amount is required to deliver the project, how much has been raised so far, whether there is a clear fundraising strategy and when Bridge House is realistically expected to open.

Action for Housing said the community and those waiting for stable accommodation “deserve better than prolonged silence” and that it will continue to press for transparency and accountability until more information is provided and the facility becomes operational.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Demolition plans filed for port’s Extension Jetty 

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar gains full membership in European Federation

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor’s Meadow marks World STEM Day with hands-on learning activities

18th November 2025

Local News
St Mary’s celebrates Michael Rosen Day with ‘Funny Food’ poetry activities

18th November 2025

Local News
Man jailed five years and eight months for sexual activity with a child 

18th November 2025

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reserve recruits complete nine-day training camp

18th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025