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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Local News

Feetham discusses trade and investment opportunities with Alberta minister

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2026

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has held an introductory video call with the Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, Dale Nally, to discuss potential economic cooperation and trade opportunities.

The meeting followed Mr Feetham’s recent overseas engagements and international outreach efforts aimed at strengthening Gibraltar’s global relationships.

The two ministers discussed areas of mutual interest between Gibraltar and Alberta, including innovation, economic diversification and the scope for future collaboration.

Mr Nally invited Mr Feetham to visit Alberta to explore potential trade and investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral relations.

Mr Feetham is unable to make the visit at present due to existing commitments but expressed his wish to travel to Alberta at a later date.

Mr Feetham said: “It was a pleasure to meet Minister Nally and begin what I hope will become a productive and constructive relationship between Gibraltar and Canada. Gibraltar continues to engage internationally with partners and jurisdictions that share our ambition for innovation, economic growth and modern regulation. I am grateful for the invitation to Alberta and look forward to continuing these discussions and exploring future opportunities for collaboration.”

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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