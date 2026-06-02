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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Local News

Environmental Agency completes city centre rodent-control treatment cycle

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2026

The Environmental Agency has completed its latest rodent-control treatment cycle across Gibraltar’s city centre as part of its year-round pest-management programme.

The work covered the sewage network, utility service manholes, public access points and areas with high footfall.

It followed the previous full treatment cycle carried out in October and November 2025.

The Agency said treatments were also continuing across Government rental estates, with scheduled visits to internal and external communal areas, refuse points, bin stores, drainage chambers and service corridors.

The estates are treated on a rotating basis to provide consistent coverage and identify pest activity at an early stage.

The Agency said rodent-control work in Gibraltar was carried out proactively and not only in response to reports from the public.

Known hot-spots, including certain rocky revetments and green areas, are monitored and treated when required using rodenticide and tamper-resistant boxes designed to safeguard pets and wild animals.

Public Health Gibraltar has assessed the current risk to Gibraltar from hantavirus as low following recent international reports of the virus.

The Agency said it continued to work closely with Public Health Gibraltar to monitor the situation and respond where required.

Routine seasonal treatments for cockroaches are also continuing as temperatures rise.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Environmental Agency’s pest- control programme is one of those essential but often unseen services that protect our community every day. The completion of the city- centre cycle, together with ongoing work in Government estates, demonstrates the Agency’s commitment to maintaining high public -health standards. I thank the officers for their professionalism and for the continuous work they carry out across Gibraltar.”

Residents are encouraged to secure waste in closed bags and containers, avoid feeding birds or animals in ways that attract rodents and report sightings to the Environmental Agency on 200 70620 or admin@eag.gi.

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