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Thu 8th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Action for Housing questions seven year delay for Road to the Lines project

Archive photo of Road to the Lines

By Chronicle Staff
8th October 2026

Action for Housing has highlighted that the Road to the Lines project has remained undelivered seven years after it was first announced.

The group said Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia, announced the development of Road to the Lines and how years later “this long-awaited and much-needed housing project has still not been delivered.”

In a press statement, Action for Housing outlined how last year a group of workers spent several months clearing tonnes of rubbish and discarded items from the derelict flats and common areas, and called this “a necessary and welcome first step.”

“However, this was not followed by any visible progress to suggest the project was moving toward completion,” Action for Housing said.

“While the remainder of the building remains vacant and in a state of total neglect, the southern end of the property, comprising six flats, has been refurbished to a high standard. We question why only this section has been developed while the rest of the building has been left to deteriorate.”

The group said it understands that the Deputy Chief Minister has had no involvement in the project since the end of 2023, when responsibility for the site was transferred to the Ministry for Housing.

“It was subsequently transferred again, and now rests with the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano,” Action for Housing said.

“In their 2023 manifesto, the GSLP Liberals committed to continuing the regeneration of Road to the Lines in order to create more homes.”

“As we have done throughout the past seven years, we are once again publicly calling for an answer: why has this project not progressed in seven years, and when, if ever, will it start?”

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