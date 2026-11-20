The Gibraltar Health Authority has expanded its seasonal flu vaccination programme to everyone over the age of 50 and eligible members of the public under 50.

Those eligible under the age of 50 include people with chronic or long-term health conditions, individuals who have significant contact with someone with a long-term health condition, health and social care workers, pregnant women and people living in long-term residential care settings.

Appointments can be booked through the Primary Care Centre on 200 66966 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

Vaccinations will also continue to be offered through the Mobile Health Unit, with deployment details published through the GHA’s official channels.

The Primary Care Centre will continue to provide flu vaccinations by appointment only.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “I strongly encourage everyone who falls within the eligible groups to take up the opportunity to receive their seasonal flu vaccination. Vaccination remains an important measure in reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and complications associated with influenza, particularly among vulnerable individuals.”