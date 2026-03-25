Adjudicator praises ‘really special’ Drama Festival

Drama Festival adjudicator David Price, a first-time visitor to Gibraltar, has called the festival “really, really special,” praising both the standard of youth performances and the organisation behind the event.

Mr Price has been judging the Gibraltar International Drama Festival all week ahead of the gala this evening at Ince’s Hall where he will select his winners.

Speaking after the opening night at the Ince’s Hall Theatre he described the youngest performers as “wonderful” and, noting that many children were likely on stage for the first time, emphasised the importance of kindness and constructive feedback.

He said that they each had been given a piece that suited them perfectly, allowing them to explore animal characters and sounds. He also said that the audience reactions of laughter and applause would help build the children’s confidence and encourage them to “keep coming back”.

“They did exactly what they were meant to do,” he said, “they did it very, very well.”

Asked about the challenge of adjudicating very young children, Mr Price acknowledged the difficulty of critiquing young performers and said that, in some festivals, very young teams are given a private adjudication in a separate room, allowing for a simple, encouraging chat rather than public critique.

In this instance, because the infants opened the festival, there was no opportunity to speak to them directly.

Instead, he expressed the hope that teachers, trainers and directors would carry back the core message, that the children “did a brilliant job” and were very much appreciated.

He also commented on the other two pieces performed by young people on the night and described as ensemble pieces where the team “comes together, creating something that’s really great to look at and listen to”.

One of the plays was part of the National Theatre Connections scheme, while another was a text he knew well and had judged only a few weeks earlier elsewhere.

Despite having recently seen it, Mr Price said that “each production offered a distinct interpretation” and had different approaches which can add “new dimensions” to a text, noting it was this variety that “what makes it exciting”.

“Text can be interpreted in so many different ways,” he said.

“There is never a single right or wrong approach if the work is true to its genre and style and then it works”.

On the strength of the opening night, he said they felt “really buoyed up” and believed the festival was going to give him “something really special to look forward to”.

Discussing his process for adjudication, he explained that he reads scripts at least twice, and researches the playwright and piece.

In doing so, he makes detailed notes on expectations, challenges, opportunities and genre before seeing any performance.

However, he will always arrive with an open mind and “a fresh pair of eyes”, never signalling to the audience whether they personally like or dislike a play.

“There are some pieces I really don’t like, personally, not this week, but I would never let the audience know that,” he said.

Although only at the start of the week, he said that the festival as “extremely well organised”, praising both the Ince’s Hall Theatre as a “beautiful little theatre” and the festival team for keeping them “fabulously well informed” prior to arrival and offering a warm welcome.

He also noted the audience, who were clearly there “to support young people”, something he said was very important in fostering developing talent.

“It’s shaping up to be a really, really good festival,” they said.

He also praised the Government for its involvement.

“I've been blown away by the support the Government here gives for arts and culture. We don't have that in many areas of Britain, where I travel around as an adjudicator, and sadly it's left to the voluntary sector to do it,” he said.

“But here, if it's Government-funded and supported in the way that it is, it can only do good. It's investing in young people especially. So a huge ‘thank you’ to the everything they do for culture. It's appreciated.”

Finally, his advice for anyone young or old and interested in drama is “follow your dreams.”

“Don’t be afraid to try something new.”

“Above all, enjoy the experience, whatever happens.”

He added that he has watched shy young people “suddenly blossom” into individuals who can stand confidently in front of others, emphasising that these are skills they will “take through life”.

Mr Price has over 45 years’ experience in amateur performance and is best known for his work with Builth Wells Young Farmers’ Club, where he writes and directs their annual drama, entertainment and pantomime productions.

He has represented Wales at National finals on seven occasions, achieving a national win in 1996, three consecutive wins from 2011 to 2013, and several runner-up places, performing at venues including Blackpool Opera House and the Princess Theatre, Torquay.

He has also written and directed productions for the Old Stagers company, raising more than £88,000 for cancer charities and local causes, and directed their first musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in 2023.

A performer with Builth Wells Community Arts, Mr Price is currently a patron and board member of Wyeside Arts Centre.

With more than 25 years’ experience as a drama adjudicator, he has worked extensively across the UK, including adjudicating the UK Community Drama Festival British Finals in 2022 and the Scottish Finals in 2025.

A member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators since 2013, he now serves again on its council and leads a bursary scheme encouraging youth participation in drama, alongside a career in farming and public service in Powys.