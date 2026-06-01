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Mon 1st Jun, 2026

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Features

‘Traces of Humanity’ exhibition set to move from London to the Rock

By Chronicle Staff
1st June 2026

The exhibition ‘Traces of Humanity’, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, was recently held in London following an initial exhibition in Margate.

The exhibition, held in collaboration with the Lloyds Group of London, was opened by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos.

The event at Noho Studios in the West End features works by Gibraltarian artists, artists from the Lloyds Art Group and internationally renowned artists.

Drawing inspiration from the Gorham’s Cave Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the exhibition highlighted the connection between art, history and human expression.

Mr Santos described the project as a positive and impactful initiative focused on Gibraltar’s culture and identity.

The opening attracted a strong turnout, with Gibraltarian artists, international artists and other attendees taking part in networking and discussion.

A presentation on the Gorham’s Cave Complex by Professors Clive and Geraldine Finlayson, entitled ‘Gibraltar’s Window into Deep Time’, was also included in the week’s programme of engagement.

The event was attended by many of the international artists and others linked to the project.

Chris Stringer, of the Natural History Museum, also supported the event and met with the Finlaysons.

The exhibition was curated by Philippa Beale, who had been involved in organising the event.

Organisers said the opening provided networking opportunities and generated interest in Gibraltar.

The collaborative show and international cultural exchange was on at Noho Gallery in the West End until May 29.

Next it will open to the public in Gibraltar on July 1 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, where it will run until July 31.

Further presentations and educational initiatives will be held alongside the Gibraltar exhibition.

International artists and others connected to the project are expected to travel to the Rock for the opening.

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