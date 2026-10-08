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Thu 8th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Affiliate events celebrate creativity ‘beyond the page’ at Literary Festival

By Chronicle Staff
8th October 2026

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will continue to promote literature, creativity and artistic collaboration through a series of affiliate events taking place before and after the festival, bringing together writers, artists, performers, students and the wider community.

Callarte organised from November 2 to 15, 2026 by Joseph Alecio and the Fine Arts Association, is an initiative combining art, gastronomy and music with local artists showcasing their work in participating restaurants across Gibraltar.

The project aims to support the business community while encouraging public engagement with the arts in everyday spaces.

On November 4, artist and teacher Karl Ullger will launch his latest publication Echoes of Legacy, at the City Hall. This will feature a multidisciplinary event featuring discussion, performance and visual art inspired by iconic masterpieces from art history. Tickets priced at £5 are available from buytickets.gi.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust's Lines of Light – Haiku Project installation at the Gibraltar Lighthouse will invite visitors to create haiku poetry inspired by Europa Point's landscape, heritage and natural beauty, contributing to a growing community artwork throughout the festival.

Each handwritten poem will be added to the staircase creating a public authored installation. The project will run from October 15 to November 30, 2026.

During festival week, ticket holders will be entitled to an admission discount to the Lighthouse. The festival’s commitment to inspiring young people is also reflected in Proyecto Slam – Rock Slam, an immersive poetry programme aimed at Year 9 students at Bayside and Westside Schools, led by Jonathan Teuma and the Department of Education.

Through workshops and poetry slams, students will develop reading, writing and public speaking skills, culminating in a public Grand Final at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on December 14.

“As always, my thanks to my teams for organising and collaborating on a myriad of events during and after the Literary Festival week,” the Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, said.

“These events demonstrate the festival’s wider mission to celebrate the written word and encourage creativity across disciplines with meaningful cultural experiences engaging audiences of all ages.”

For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on telephone 20041839 or email: development@culture.gov.gi.

More details on these events please visit the festival’s page www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi

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