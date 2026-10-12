Airport firefighters complete specialist training 

Five members of the Airport Fire and Rescue Service have completed specialist qualifications to strengthen firefighter training and the service’s internal auditing.

Sub Officer Mitch Mifsud, Leading Firefighter Julian Lopez and Firefighter Craig Bonnici completed a Fire Behaviour Training Instructor Course at the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh, England.

The course provided advanced training in recognising changing fire conditions, identifying developing hazards and applying that knowledge to firefighting and the training of colleagues.

It covered heat transfer, fire development, flashover, backdraught, auto-gas ignition, smoke behaviour and ventilation-controlled fires.

Practical exercises allowed the firefighters to experience fire behaviour in controlled environments and develop their understanding of how heat, fire gases, oxygen and ventilation can cause a fire to develop rapidly.

The three will now share their knowledge through structured training and practical exercises within the AFRS.

Separately, Station Officers Daniel Cabezuto and Jamie Linares completed a professionally certified Internal Auditor (Quality Management Systems) course, bringing the number of AFRS personnel with this qualification to five.

They will help audit administrative and operational processes, assess policies and procedures, and identify improvements in line with the service’s aviation compliance requirements.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, Leslie Bruzon, said: “The continued professional development of our Airport Fire and Rescue Service personnel is vital to maintaining a highly capable and effective emergency service.”

“These qualifications reflect our officers’ commitment to developing their expertise and maintaining the highest professional standards.”

“By investing in such skills, we ensure that the AFRS remains well prepared to meet evolving challenges and continues to provide the highest level of safety and protection at our airport and in support of the wider community.”