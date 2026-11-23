Five people have been arrested in Las Palomeras, La Línea, in connection with a series of violent incidents said to be linked to an ongoing conflict between rival families.

Specialist officers from the Policía Nacional attended the neighbourhood on November 12 after a report of a bullet striking a property.

Officers from the Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada subsequently took over the investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those behind the violence in the neighbourhood.

The police received calls that afternoon reporting the presence of men allegedly carrying firearms and behaving threateningly towards residents.

Officers attended the scene and identified the suspects, who had fled and taken refuge inside a property in an unsuccessful attempt to evade arrest.

Following a search of the premises, officers seized a handgun loaded with ammunition and ready for immediate use, several large machetes and cash.

Five people were arrested and appeared before a court on Sunday morning, where they remanded into custody.

The incidents come a month after a cyclist was killed by a stray bullet in the same neighbourhood, in an incident potentially linked to the conflict.

The investigation remains ongoing as police seek to establish the full circumstances of the incidents and determine whether other people were involved. Further arrests have not been ruled out.