Major urban beautification works have begun in La Línea, under a €5 million project that aims to transform some 18,200 square metres of the town centre.

The activity has resulted in traffic diversions and congestion in the areas of Plaza de la Constitución, Rotonda del Olivo and Avenida del Ejército, but has also prompted renewed focus on the condition of public spaces elsewhere in the city.

Following a series of meetings between the council and the body representing the neighbourhood associations, the Federación de Asociaciones de Vecinos (Flavi), both are working on an initiative to refurbish more public amenities.

Recuperar Nuestras Plazas (Save our Plazas) aims not only to regenerate more than 28 sites around the city but also to “progress towards a more sustainable model, inclusive and balanced, where public spaces can act as key elements for everyday life and motors for an urban and social boosting”, the council said.

The project will have a budget of €1 million.

Flavi has submitted a report setting out the work it believes is needed, arguing that the first priority in La Línea's neighbourhoods should be the refurbishment of public plazas as spaces for coexistence that are accessible and environmentally sustainable.

The problems identified include potholes, a lack of street furniture, landscaped areas or fountains, as well as eyesores such as graffiti, poor cleanliness, neglected playgrounds, expanses of concrete and broken paving.

The report also highlights differences, noting that the neighbourhoods that form the oldest parts of the city, such as San Pedro and Santiago, have fewer public areas whereas suburbs, such as San Bernardo and Los Junquillos, are better equipped.

The report also singles out La Atunara, describing the historically maritime neighbourhood as poorly laid out and lacking public amenities.

Among the main improvements proposed are the addition of flowerbeds and trees, the installation of benches and fountains, and measures to give each space its own identity.

Flavi also wants to maintain a dialogue with residents to identify their needs and concerns.

The 28 squares proposed for refurbishment are spread across San Bernardo, Nueva Línea, La Atunara, Junquillos, Santiago, Mondéjar, Periáñez, San Pedro, Centro and Punto Ribot.