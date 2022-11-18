Alleged data breach puts question mark over March hearing for McGrail Inquiry
The arrest of two people over an alleged data breach affecting documents relating to the McGrail Inquiry risks delaying the start of the full hearing, which is scheduled for March 6 next year. On Wednesday night the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed that two people had been arrested following a report of alleged computer misuse and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here