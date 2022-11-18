Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Alleged data breach puts question mark over March hearing for McGrail Inquiry

The Garrison Library, where the McGrail Inquiry is scheduled to start in March. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
17th November 2022

The arrest of two people over an alleged data breach affecting documents relating to the McGrail Inquiry risks delaying the start of the full hearing, which is scheduled for March 6 next year. On Wednesday night the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed that two people had been arrested following a report of alleged computer misuse and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears ‘quirky’ Devil’s Tower project despite concerns about ‘studio glut’

Thu 17th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC to debate Sea Breeze floating hotel proposal

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Local News

New sewage infrastructure planned to meet east side growth

Thu 17th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

Rockfall closes east side road

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC clears ‘quirky’ Devil’s Tower project despite concerns about ‘studio glut’

17th November 2022

Local News
New sewage infrastructure planned to meet east side growth

17th November 2022

Local News
Scouts Gibraltar and Girlguiding Gibraltar receive Governor’s Award for Merit

16th November 2022

Local News
GHA feels the pressure as global supply of healthcare workers ‘dries up’

16th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022