Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Ancient lessons and modern dangers considered in Dr Cooper’s talk

By Guest Contributor
18th November 2025

By Sophie MacDonald

Dr Paul Cooper presented his new book, Fall of Civilisations: Stories of Greatness and Decline, at the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

He both compellingly and poignantly detailed the fragility of human existence, the lessons to be learned from the past and, although conceding that “history has made fools of those who try” to predict the future, prophetically considered what lies in the future of the Earth.

The world, Dr Cooper explains, is in ruins. As we apprehensively march towards the dire effects of climate change, Dr Cooper also looks back to how ancient civilisations, from Mesopotamia to the Maya, left messages for us and how we should be heeding their warnings.

Dr Cooper began his talk with an image of The New Zealander by Gustav Doré (1872), showing a foreigner in a distant future journeying to see the sprawling ruins of London - a roofless St. Paul's Cathedral and London Bridge in rubble. Through this image, Dr Cooper contemplated the dreaded question: “what will become of us?”.

Next, followed an anecdote from 2016, when Dr Cooper’s research took him to Iraq.
He remembered visiting Saddam Hussein’s palace, built on top of the archeological ruins of Babylon.

Today, the palace is abandoned and crumbling - it stands “on the ruins of Babylon like a bad joke”. He used this example to show how civilisations can be “rubbed out and inscribed again” - especially if they are placed in the wrong hands.

Dr Cooper’s talk was full of allusions to how palimpsestic history is: we build on top of the ruins that came before us, and almost vertiginously place our own meanings on spaces previously occupied by those who came before.

Dr Cooper describes a ruin as a “paradox” showing the effects of time in a place where “the mind can’t stay quiet”.

They are, as he describes, places of “historical rupture, where one day the future was cancelled”.

Ruins - created by wars and turmoil and ravaged by time - remind us what could await our own civilisations.

This reminder was stark for Dr Cooper’s next example: he detailed how, after witnessing the destruction of Carthage, Scipio Aemilanus broke out weeping and cited a passage from Homer’s Iliad, quoting “the day will come when sacred Ilium shall perish, / with Priam and his people”.

He was reflecting on the unpredictable nature of fortune and saw a parallel between Carthage’s fate and the potential future downfall of Rome – which, we know, did come.

It is ironic how neatly Dr Cooper was able to tie in these ancient stories of destruction with the reality of global warming threatening our own civilisations.

He cited chilling statistics about the future and noted how walls have “already been built to separate empires and those less likely to survive”.

He described how we are “fast heading towards, or have already passed various tipping points of global warming”, and considered how durable messages from our digital world will be - will our stories survive as long as those written down on clay if future civilisations can’t unlock our iPhones? Will we be remembered as another civilisation that let destruction happen?

However, he emphasised that it is not a “matter of abandoning hope, but changing it”.

He noted how, across these ancient civilisations, “where there is collapse, there is rebuilding”, and this is what we must learn from - from the “ruins of the great cities of the fallen world”.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Demolition plans filed for port’s Extension Jetty 

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar gains full membership in European Federation

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sir Vince Cable discusses shifting global power at Literary Festival

18th November 2025

Features
Carlo Greppi's A Man of Few Words

18th November 2025

Features
Full house for Crime Panel

18th November 2025

Features
Sir Jeremy Hunt reflects on global challenges and Britain’s role at Literary Festival

17th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025