Andorra proves to be too strong for Gibraltar U16s

Andorra 93–35 Gibraltar

U16 Boys – Wednesday Evening Match Report

Gibraltar’s U16 boys faced Andorra on Wednesday evening in a match where they had hoped to earn a positive result. Andorra, seen as a side of similar status to Gibraltar, proved to be anything but equal on the day.

The opening minutes were low-scoring, with Andorra edging ahead 5–2 after three minutes. Gibraltar struggled under the basket as Andorra extended their lead to 9–2 midway through the first quarter. Confidence grew in the Andorran camp as the minutes ticked by, and any hopes Gibraltar had of a close contest soon began to fade.

With three minutes still to play in the first quarter, Andorra had pulled away to a 20–4 lead and showed no signs of slowing down. The quarter ended with Andorra firmly in control, leading 24–7.

Although Gibraltar started the second quarter with a three-point basket, Andorra quickly responded, stretching the lead to 30–13 with six minutes still to play in the half. Gibraltar found it difficult to contain Andorra’s three-point shooters and were consistently outmatched in the vertical battles and rebounds.

Slow to support teammates breaking out under pressure, Gibraltar often found themselves pushed back into their own half and chasing the game. With four minutes left in the quarter, Andorra had extended their lead to 38–13. Despite already holding a commanding advantage, Andorra maintained a high intensity, launching quick counters and making strong defensive chases that led to key blocks and interceptions.

As Andorra grew in confidence and flair, Gibraltar continued to struggle with both finding the basket and stringing together passes without being intercepted by their opponents’ long reach. At halftime, Gibraltar managed to hold Andorra to a 46–16 lead, which could have been even larger given the flow of play.

The third quarter brought little change. Gibraltar remained stuck on 16 points until they converted two free throws with six minutes remaining. Andorra, meanwhile, increased their tally to 57 by that point. The contrast was stark as Andorra entered the final minute of the quarter with a 66–22 lead and 40 turnovers in their favour compared to Gibraltar’s 16. The quarter ended with Andorra ahead 74–22.

Andorra’s strength and focus were on full display, even when leading 93–33 with just two minutes to play. One of their players sprinted back to block a Gibraltar counterattack—an example of the competitive ruthlessness that Gibraltar’s young players are learning to face in this level of competition.

Andorra continued pressing high even with only forty seconds remaining. Though they did not add to their tally in the final moments, the match ended with a dominant 93–35 win in their favour.