Another forfeit for day 2 as Sri Lanka continue absent from NWYC2025

World Netball (WN) has announced that one scheduled fixture on Sunday 21st September at the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC2025) has been forfeited in accordance with the competition regulations.

The match is:

Sri Lanka vs Wales (Pool C) – forfeited by Sri Lanka

A win will be awarded to Wales, with two (2) points awarded to them in line with competition regulations.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Sri Lanka and Zambia have not yet arrived in the host country, Gibraltar. WN and NWYC2025 continue to monitor the situation closely.

As per the official match schedule Zambia (Pool A) have a bye on Sunday 21st September, and therefore no fixture is impacted.

Please be advised of the following clarification regarding tie-breaking procedures:

In the event that teams are tied on points following the round-robin stage goal average/percentage is then used to determine final placings.

Where a team who has been impacted by a forfeited fixture finishes tied with one or more teams in their group, all goals for and against involving the teams against whom the forfeit was awarded, will be excluded from goal average/percentage calculations.

This provision is intended to ensure equitable treatment of all teams and to preserve the competitive integrity of the tournament.

WN and NWYC2025 will not make any further comment at this stage but will provide an update when appropriate.

In the meantime Gobraltar became the 37th nation to play in the Netball World Youth Cup after their debut against Cook Islands. Zambia who were the other debutants have yet to arrive and play.

Speaking after the match, Gibraltar Captain, Emma Torres said: “I am so proud of the team, we went out there today and gave it our all.

“To play internationally is always a privilege, but to do so on the world stage in Gibraltar was very special.

“I think the crowd is what kept us going, hearing our names and ‘go gib, go gib’ was amazing.”

Gibraltar play against Malaysia in their second match with Emma Torres turning 21 on the day too.



Malaysia qualified for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 after winning the Asia qualifiers

held in 2024.

They will compete at their sixth Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar. They first

participated in 1996 in Toronto, Canada finishing 15th and they last competed at the at 2017

event finishing 17th. Malaysia also qualified for 2021 which was due to be held in Fiji but

was cancelled due to Covid.

Netball World Youth Cup 2025 will be Malaysia’s second consecutive Netball World Youth

Cup. Their highest Netball World Youth Cup placing was eighth in 2000 in Cardiff, Wales

and their lowest placing was 17th in 2017 in Botswana.

Malaysia are 386 goals away from scoring their 2,500th goal at the Netball World Youth

Cup.

Pavitrah Sathiaseelan is the oldest Malaysia player in Gibraltar at 21 years, while Izzazrin

Ahmad Yani is the youngest at 17.

Four Malaysia players have already made their senior debuts; Izzazrin Ahmad Yani (11

caps), Fatin Rahmad (9), Pavitrah Sathiaseelan (7), Akhma Suhhaimi (7)