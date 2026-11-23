Five of the six GABBA teams in Cadiz League action this weekend recorded wins. Putting aside one massive win, the other 4 had the same thing in common, that is, they were not ahead at half-time and recorded their wins with gutsy second-half fight backs. The match reports are in chronological order. Read on:

JUNIOR MEN (Under 18), Cimbis Sancti Petri 44 - GABBA 61 (Ben Lejeune 19, Evan Lima 13); [14-8; 10-16; 6-13; 14-24].

The hosts’ six points’ lead at the end of the first quarter was dealt with by half-time. The Juniors, with the valuable contribution of Cadets Ben Lejeune and Shae Felice, Evan Lima enjoying his best match for some time, and good work from Imran Atoloye, outscored their opponents in the second-half, and are ready for the decisive top of the Group table match against Cadiz this coming weekend, which they must win by at least six points to win the Group and a place in Group 1 of the second phase.

UNDER 14 GIRLS, GABBA 59 (Gabby Lines 21, Erin Doherty 13) - Edase Portuense 9;

[19-5; 24-2; 16-2; 0-0].

The scoreboard froze with 2 minutes 40 seconds still left in the third quarter. The match continued but by then the Girls’ manifest superiority had clocked up the 50 points’ difference which becomes the official score. Only fouls are recorded in the remaining time. The fast improving Gabby Lines led the scoring.

SENIOR MEN, GABBA 84 (Jack Tunbridge 23, Callum Viñales 18, Seb Cassaglia 17, Javi Felice 14) - Urbaluz Red Devils 72; [21-14; 10-23; 31-17; 22-18].

With top gun Mo El Yettefti unavailable and Jamie Mesilio out for the season with a serious knee injury, not forgetting free-scoring Roydon Reyes and John Cassaglia also missing, Coach Stuart Felice called on the two Cadets who had turned out for the Juniors a couple of hours before in Sancti Petri to bolster his bench.

His regulars stepped up to the plate against a strong opponent, none moreso than Viñales and Cassaglia. Viñales added 11 rebounds to his 18 points, was on court for 36 minutes, received 7 fouls and only committed one, and earned an MVP valuation of 28 points in what must be his best-ever performance in GABBA colours. Cassaglia was just one point behind in the MVP valuation for the way he controlled his team’s play, added to his points and invaluable defensive work.

Tunbridge’s scoring led the match, and Javi Felice was always a threat in offence and his height intimidated the opposition shooters. But this was, in truth, a magnificent all-round team effort, and Jesse Lagares, Lee Davis and Kingsley Sylvester were valuable contributors, along with the very young Lejeune and Shae Felice.

GABBA started well but had a shaky spell late in the second quarter, to trail by 31-37 at half-time. A thunderous third quarter, in which they reeled off as many points as they had in the whole of the first-half, turned the game in their favour. Eight up at the start of the last quarter, they controlled the match and increased their lead to up to 18 points with just over 2 minutes left, finally winning by 12.

UNDER 14 BOYS, Cadiz 33 - GABBA 20 (Ryan Cornelio 11); [5-8; 8-1; 14-5; 6-6].

The Boys edged the first quarter, but then only added one free-shot in the second, and were outscored in the third, before drawing the fourth in a low-scoring contest between 2 teams that must continue to work hard to improve their standard.

UNDER 12 BOYS (MINIBASKET): Chiclana 53 - GABBA 72 (Callum Balban 18, Aiden Bret Lima 17); [14-6; 7-22; 12-4; 6-17; 12-9; 2-14].

Coaches Jason McMahon and Gareth Balban are constructing a team that, barring the unexpected, will give supporters of local basketball, plenty of joyous moments.

A squad of 15 players, with full support from their parents, practise diligently during the week and are selected according to the work they put in.

Playing in Chiclana, at any level, is never easy, but this team were ready. Down by one point at half-time, the coaches treat these matches pretty match as a game of poker.

With substitutions only allowed in the sixth period (of 8 minutes), the quintets are chosen carefully. The Boys won the fourth to take a 10 points’ lead, were pegged back slightly in the fifth, but 7 points up at the start of the last quarter, exploded, ending the second-half with a 40-20 advantage. The quintet that clinched the match were Balban (top scorer of the match), Bret Lima (MVP), John Jerai Duo, substituted by Oliver Oldham late in the period, Nikolai Foley and Finn Buchanan.

UNDER 15 GIRLS, GABBA 62 (Briella Bagu 30) - Puerto Real 54 [11-20; 17-17; 11-7; 23-10].

The Girls had to dig deep, to stay in the contest and turn the game round, and they did just that. After falling 9 down at the end of the first quarter, they stayed in the hunt in the second, not falling further behind. They came out strongly for the second-half, narrowing the gap to 5 by the end of the third, finally drawing level (48-48) with 6 minutes 40 seconds left (an eternity in basketball), and never looked back, going on to beat a strong opponent. Briella hit 14 points in that last quarter to round off a stellar scoring display, and received valuable support from her hard-working team-mates.