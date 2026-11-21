Match Report:

It was truly a game of two halves for Gibraltar Campions today as they fell 74–29 against strong opposition. Early nerves were evident in the opening quarters, allowing their opponents to build an early lead, but the Campions settled into their rhythm after the break and steadily narrowed the quarter-by-quarter scoring margin.

Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown

Quarter Quarter Score Running Total

1st Q 19 – 2 = 19 – 2

2ndQ 24 – 5 = 43 – 7

3rd Q 16 – 10 = 59 – 17

4th Q 15 – 12 = 74 – 29

Despite the final deficit, the second-half turnaround—outscoring their first-half total by 22 points to 7—highlights the squad's resilience and growing confidence under pressure.

Matches against high-calibre opponents remain vital for the Campions as they continue to test themselves, gain valuable experience, and push to climb the ranking ladder.

With another fixture scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, the team has an immediate opportunity to build on their strong finish and put today's lessons straight into action.