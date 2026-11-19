The Gibraltar Campions will travel to Northern Ireland this weekend to take on the NI Warriors in an exciting international Test Series as preparations continue for the Europe Netball Open 2027, which Gibraltar will proudly host in May 2027.

The series will take place at the Antrim Forum on 21-22 November 2026, providing both teams with valuable high-performance match play as "Warriors" build towards next year's World Cup in Sydney and the Campions towards European competition.

Currently ranked 20th in the World Netball Rankings, the Campions will face a strong NI Warriors side in what promises to be a fiercely contested series. With international ranking points, team development and tournament points, team development and tournament preparation all at stake, the matches will offer an important benchmark for both squads.

Adding further significance to the occasion, Gibraltar will showcase its striking new national playing kits. The home kit proudly features the Gibraltar Campion, the national flower and a symbol of the territory's uniqueness and resilience. The away kit celebrates Gibraltar's iconic Rock, carrying the powerful message:

"Mighty as a Rock"

The new designs reflect the pride, determination and identity of Gibraltar netball as the national team continues its journey on the international stage.

The Test Series forms a crucial part of Gibraltar's preparations for the Europe Netball Open 2027, which will be held in Gibraltar in May 2027 and is expected to welcome teams from across Europe.

Head Coach, Chantelle Wopara, management and players are looking forward to the challenge of competing against quality opposition and of competing against quality opposition and gaining valuable experience ahead of hosting Europe Netball's flagship event.

The Gibraltar Campions would like to thank, the committee, supporters, sponsors and the wider netball community for their continued support as the team continues its preparations for what promises to be a thrilling year for netball in Gibraltar.

Fixture Details

NI Warriors v Gibraltar Campions Test Series

Antrim Forum, Northern Ireland

21-22 November 2026

Live on BBC Sport

Preparation for Europe Netball Open 2027, Gibraltar

Gibraltar Campions

Home Kit: Gibraltar Campion Design

Away Kit: "Mighty as a Rock" Design

Source Gibraltar Netball