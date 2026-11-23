Gibraltar Campions v NNI

2nd Match in Test Series

Results

Q1: 19-8

Q2: 36-14

Q3: 54-21

Q4: 71-30

A much stronger start than yesterday saw Gibraltar Campions settle into their game plan from the first centre pass. The team adjusted well to the change of ends and produced a more consistent performance across all four quarters.

There were several positive passages of play, with Gibraltar creating numerous turnover opportunities. While not all of these were converted into goals, this is an area that will continue to improve with greater exposure to high-level competition.

The physical nature of the match tested fitness levels throughout, but the team responded well to the challenge. NNI proved to be tough opponents; however, Gibraltar Campions demonstrated the quality and potential they possess across the court.

Performances against opposition of this standard will only aid the team's development, and today's display showed encouraging signs of what this group can achieve moving forward.