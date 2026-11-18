After a week's break from domestic league action, the top five resume their campaigns this weekend, with some testing encounters in store as the Gibraltar Football League reaches Matchday 11.

The weekend gets underway with Europa Point taking on Mons Calpe. The latter, currently fourth in the table and two points behind Magpies, will be looking to impose themselves against a Europa Point side that has already lost five of its nine matches.

Mons Calpe will be expecting to take all three points. Europa Point have already suffered defeats against Lincoln Red Imps, St Joseph, Magpies and Glacis United, all direct rivals to Mons Calpe in the battle for the top positions. Failure to collect maximum points would be a setback for Mons Calpe's hopes of maintaining their position among the contenders for the top four.

The weekend will also feature two major clashes involving teams from the top five, the first coming on Saturday when Glacis United face St Joseph.

The Blues lead the table, level on points with Lincoln Red Imps but ahead on goal difference. Glacis United, however, are likely to provide difficult opposition, having demonstrated this season that they are genuine contenders for European qualification.

Fifth in the table with five wins to their name, Glacis have impressed with their performances and have provided stiff opposition for their rivals. They have, however, yet to take points from their matches against the current leading sides, having lost ground against Mons Calpe, Lincoln Red Imps and Magpies.

St Joseph, who remain unbeaten and have dropped just two points through a single draw, will be wary of Glacis' determination to claim their first scalp among the leading sides as they look to challenge for one of the four European places next summer.

Under Javi Muñoz, St Joseph have established themselves as the main challengers to Lincoln Red Imps in the title race.

Saturday's other encounter sees College 1975 take on Europa.

It is a somewhat surprising bottom-half clash, with Europa having slipped to seventh after suffering four defeats in their nine matches. Still considered a strong contender for a place in the top half, Europa will be looking to bounce back from recent results. Their unconvincing 3-0 victory over bottom-placed Hound Dogs did little to inspire confidence.

Sunday brings the weekend's headline encounter as third-placed Magpies face last season's league champions, Lincoln Red Imps.

Magpies will be hoping to capitalise on the potential distractions facing the Imps, with the demands of international football now behind them and their forthcoming UEFA Conference League campaign set to resume.

Although Lincoln Red Imps remain unbeaten in the league, having dropped points only once through a draw, the demands of competing across different campaigns could present a challenge as they return to domestic action following the international break.

Key players including Lopes, Torrilla and Mason were among those involved with Gibraltar over the past week. Lincoln will therefore be looking to the remainder of the squad to maintain their consistency and bridge any gaps.

The Imps will also have to contend with the absence of defender Ethan Jolley, who missed Gibraltar's final international fixture after suffering concussion. His availability for the weekend is likely to influence the defensive options available.

Having secured their first points in the Conference League and with another European fixture approaching next week, Lincoln face a demanding period in their campaign.

Magpies, meanwhile, have demonstrated their determination to compete for a return to European football. Although three points behind the top two and having won five of their nine matches, they remain unbeaten themselves.

A strong and disciplined side, featuring a number of homegrown talents, Magpies have provided plenty of excitement on the field and added to the competitiveness at the top of the table.

A victory would give them an opportunity to put an unexpected dimension into the title race, potentially turning what has become a familiar two-horse contest in recent years into a three-way battle.

The Sunday meeting between second and third is therefore likely to attract considerable attention, with both sides having plenty at stake.

The final fixture of the weekend sees the two bottom sides meet as Hound Dogs take on Lynx. Both have just one point to their names, making this an important opportunity for either side to claim their first league victory and begin the climb away from the foot of the table.