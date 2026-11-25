Archbishop Alfred Xuereb spoke of his years serving as private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, describing the late pontiff as a humble, gentle and deeply human man whose decision to step down from the papacy was an act of courage and love for the Church.

Archbishop Xuereb presented his book, My Days with Benedict XVI, at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, sharing personal recollections of the five and a half years he spent working alongside the former pope as his second private secretary.

The book draws on memories of their conversations, everyday encounters and the personal stories Pope Benedict shared with him during his time at the Vatican.

Archbishop Xuereb explained that he initially began recording these memories in a notebook to ensure they would not be lost. He later added passages from the former pope's speeches, homilies and messages during his eight-year pontificate.

He said the book was intended to offer readers a more personal understanding of Pope Benedict, beyond his public image as a theologian and leader of the Catholic Church.

“I simply want to say, here he is. This is the man I had the privilege of knowing,” he said.

Among the memories recounted in the book are conversations about their respective childhoods, family relationships and religious traditions.

Archbishop Xuereb recalled how Pope Benedict took a genuine interest in his Maltese roots and culture, particularly the religious traditions associated with Christmas and Easter.

In turn, the former pope would speak about his childhood in Bavaria, his parents and his close relationship with his brother Georg, who was also a priest, and his sister Maria.

He also remembered the family's Christmas gatherings, when the siblings would organise small concerts at home.

One particular story concerned Pope Benedict's early academic career, when he visited a tailor to have a suit made and purchase the academic hat worn by university professors.

The tailor, mistaking the young Joseph Ratzinger for a student, refused to serve him. Rather than challenge the decision, he thanked the tailor and went elsewhere.

Archbishop Xuereb said the episode illustrated an important aspect of the former pope's character, describing humility as a form of inner strength.

The book also includes recollections of Pope Benedict's interest in the lives of bishops serving in difficult circumstances, particularly in areas affected by conflict, poverty and suffering.

Archbishop Xuereb said the former pope was deeply concerned about the responsibilities they carried and the difficulties they faced in serving their communities.

He also spoke about the significance of Pope Benedict's decision to resign in 2013, an event he witnessed at close quarters.

He rejected suggestions that the decision reflected weakness or a lack of courage, adding it should instead be understood as an act of love for the Church.

“It was not, as some have suggested, an act of weakness or a lack of courage,” Archbishop Xuereb said.

“On the contrary, it was an extraordinary act of courage, and above all an act of love for the Church. I witnessed the audacity of that decision at close range, and I can bear witness to it.”

Archbishop Xuereb said the book did not seek to reveal confidential information or add new material to the historical study of the pontificate. Rather, it aimed to provide an insight into the former pope's personality through the experiences of someone who had worked closely with him.

The original edition was written in Italian and has since been translated into English, Maltese and Spanish. A German edition is also planned for publication in 2027, the centenary year of Pope Benedict's birth.

Archbishop Xuereb said he hoped the collection of personal memories and photographs would encourage readers to appreciate the humanity of the former pope and the Christian virtues that marked his life.

He added that he believed Pope Benedict's intellectual and spiritual legacy would continue to guide those seeking truth, faith and a deeper relationship with God.