Three authors whose fiction explores the darker side of humanity discussed their writing processes, routes into publishing and the inspiration behind their books during a panel at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Eliza Clark, Callie Kazumi and Sean Gilbert were interviewed by Gibraltarian book publicist Josie Cassaglia in front of an audience at Grand Battery House, where the conversation covered psychological thrillers, themes like cannibalism, and the challenges of securing a publishing deal.

The authors introduced their newest novels and discussed their writing process and how they were able to secure publishing deals in a tough market.

Ms Kazumi’s novel, Greedy, is set in Japan and follows a British man who becomes entangled with the Yakuza before taking a job as a private chef to a billionaire with some disturbing culinary demands.

Mr Gilbert's I'll Be the Monster centres on a homicidal couple who go on holiday in an attempt to save their marriage, only to encounter someone from their university days whom they both despise.

Ms Clark's She's Always Hungry is a short story collection exploring themes including cannibalism, desire and science fiction. She also discussed her earlier novels, Boy Parts and Penance.

The authors discussed how they had found their way into publishing, with their experiences highlighting the different routes available to aspiring writers.

Mr Gilbert described his publishing breakthrough as largely unexpected. Having an agent already, he was reading at Jewish Book Week in King's Cross when an editor in the audience responded immediately to his work.

He said the experience had taught him that there was no single route into publishing and that writers should remain open to opportunities rather than relying too heavily on conventional advice.

Ms Clark also described a less traditional journey, having initially worked at an Apple store before securing a position at literary magazine Mslexia. Through a regional writing charity, New Writing North, she also received mentoring while developing her first novel.

She eventually pitched the manuscript anonymously during an online event organised by Mslexia, using a “sock puppet account”. The publisher Influx subsequently requested the full manuscript and offered to publish it.

Boy Parts was published in 2020 and gained wider attention after going viral on TikTok the following year. Ms Clark later signed with Faber, which acquired her subsequent work.

Ms Kazumi, meanwhile, spent seven years working in digital marketing in the fashion industry before moving into publishing. She said working on the business side gave her a better understanding of the commercial realities of the industry.

After completing a manuscript during the Covid pandemic, she began approaching literary agents. She joked she “harassed” her agent Camilla Bolton until she agreed to have a coffee with her, despite already receiving interest from three other agents.

The conversation also turned to the discipline of writing and whether authors followed a consistent routine.

Ms Kazumi said she tried to write every day when working on a first draft, even if she only managed a single paragraph. She credited advice from Stephen King's On Writing, a book gifted to her by her father, with helping her maintain that habit.

Ms Clark said her approach was different, describing herself as someone who worked in concentrated periods rather than writing consistently every day. She stressed the importance of research before beginning a manuscript and said completing a first draft was one of the most important hurdles for any writer.

"Even if it's crap, even if you're just sort of dashing it out, you've just got to finish it and maybe fix it later," she said.

Mr Gilbert also described periods of several years between different versions of his work, explaining that some projects developed gradually over time.

He said each new project brought a different experience, making it difficult to settle on one writing method.

The authors also shared their inspirations, how dark they could go in their writing, and how to tie in humour with these themes.