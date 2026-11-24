The five-time Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble, The Swingle Singers, will perform at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on November 26, in a concert organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and sponsored by Kusuma Trust.

The concert will take place at 8pm and will bring seven internationally acclaimed singers to Gibraltar for an evening of classical music, traditional pieces and original arrangements.

Founded in Paris in 1962 by Ward Swingle, the ensemble has a history spanning more than six decades, with over 50 albums and five Grammy Awards. Now based in London, the group is known for its vocal arrangements of classical compositions and its use of intricate harmonies and vocal techniques.

Its repertoire includes works by composers such as J.S. Bach, Arcangelo Corelli, Erik Satie and Manuel de Falla, alongside traditional music and original compositions.

The Gibraltar programme will feature a selection of these works, including Bach's Little Organ Fugue, F Minor Prelude and Air on a G String, Corelli's Concerto Grosso and Satie's Gymnopedie.

Other pieces include Ward Swingle's It Was a Lover and His Lass, Cole Porter's It's All Right With Me and traditional arrangements such as Jingle Bells and Tidings (The Hampton Court Carol).

The second half will include Fuga in Buldozer, Bucimis, Lovers’ Desire, Manuel de Falla's Nana and Ili Ili Tulog Anay, alongside original works including Narnia and Burden.

Ernest Gomez, Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, said: "We are delighted to bring The Swingle Singers to Gibraltar for what promises to be an exciting and inspiring evening of music. Their virtuosic artistry, singular vocal technique and international reputation make them a truly outstanding ensemble.”

"We are particularly grateful to Kusuma Trust for their generous support, which has made this special concert possible. We look forward to sharing this memorable musical experience with audiences in Gibraltar."

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society also thanked Kusuma Trust for its sponsorship, which has enabled the ensemble to perform on the Rock.

Tickets cost £25 for general admission and £12 for senior citizens. Students can attend free of charge, with student tickets available exclusively through John Mackintosh Hall.

Tickets are available through BuyTickets.gi and from the reception at John Mackintosh Hall. Senior citizen tickets are limited.