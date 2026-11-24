A total of 316 entries were submitted for this year’s Autumn Bookmark Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar.

The awards were presented by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

The overall winner was Lena Tierney of St Anne’s Middle School. The judges described her entry as “a clever and very creative design with an important message that beauty lies in difference.”

The other category winners were:

School Years 3–6: Alenna Bishop-Chichon, Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School. The judges praised the entry for its “message of kindness and inclusivity shown through a beautiful and original design”.

School Years 7–10: Oscar Mynott, Prior Park School. His design was described as a “great design with a clear message that difference can lead to brilliance”.

School Years 11–13: Yael Osborne, Bayside Comprehensive School. The judges said the entry was a “beautiful design depicting how dyslexic brains can be so full of creative and colourful ideas”.

Adult winner: Nina Macedo. Her entry was recognised for its “inspiring message that there are many paths to brilliance”.

Amelia Mae-Lane of Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School received a highly commended award in the School Years 3–6 category. The judges described her artwork as “great artwork with an important message that every mind matters”.

The winning entries can be viewed at www.culture.gi