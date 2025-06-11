Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Arias-Vasquez highlights challenges and progress towards net zero target

By Eyleen Gomez
11th June 2025

The Minister with responsibility for Town Planning, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, reiterated the Government’s commitment to a net zero Gibraltar within 20 years during a conference ‘Aspire’ focused on sustainability. In her keynote address before lunch she highlighted that, in her previous role, she was a lawyer who helped draft the Climate Change Act 2019. Now implementing...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Amid mounting expectation of treaty breakthrough, Commission again removes Gibraltar from high-risk list

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Brexit

High expectation as Foreign Secretary visits Gib ahead of Brussels treaty meeting, negotiations ongoing

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

UK/EU treaty ‘closer than ever’, Arias-Vasquez says

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Europa Point Café seeks permission to expand amid growing demand

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

For Joe Gingell, new evacuee series is a success

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Women in Enterprise networking event promises help to ‘start, grow and thrive’

10th June 2025

Opinion & Analysis
ChaiWithPriya Confessions of a medical drama addict

10th June 2025

Features
Future of Fashion at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

10th June 2025

Local News
Govt submits plans to relocate GEA facilities to ex-SES site

8th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025