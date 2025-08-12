Arias Vasquez says her focus is on ministerial portfolios, adding ‘there’s currently no vacancy’ to lead GSLP

Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez said on Monday her focus remained on her ministerial portfolios, avoiding fuelling speculation about the future leadership of the GSLP.

She was reacting after Justice, Trade and Industry Minister Nigel Feetham reflected on the leadership of the party during an interview with the Chronicle.

Both ministers are seen as the main contenders to lead the party once Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who has said he serve the full current term in office but will not stand for election again, steps down from the post.

“There is currently no vacancy for the GSLP leadership,” Mrs Arias Vasquez, speaking in her capacity as GSLP MP, said on Monday.

“My priority is focusing on my ministerial portfolios which is the reason I got into politics.”

“This morning, I was pleased to announce a 14-week reduction in surgical waiting times at the GHA.”

“I am also driving forward new business opportunities, including support for start-ups, with plans to host Gibraltar’s first-ever dedicated business event in London later this year.”

“In September, I will make several major announcements, each aimed at further improving the services we provide in all the portfolios I am responsible for.”

In the interview, Mr Feetham said he believed he had “the widest electoral appeal” to safeguard the GSLP’s core vote and recoup votes lost to the GSD when Gibraltar last went to the polls

He also acknowledged that many people believed Mr Picardo was “overtly favouring” Ms Arias Vasquez, something he was “constantly reminded of” even if he did his best to ignore the gossip.

Ms Arias Vasquez, for example, has often stood in for the Chief Minister at numerous high-profile events.

While Mr Feetham said the Chief Minister was entitled to express a view on the contest, the inescapable conclusion for many was that Mr Picardo was taking sides even before it had started, meaning “it’s not a fair race”.

On Monday, No.6 Convent Place played down that suggestion, dismissing it as “based on idle gossip”.

“The first choice to represent the Chief Minister in his absence is the Deputy Chief Minister,” a spokesperson for No.6 said.

“Otherwise, if the Deputy Chief Minister is not available, the Chief Minister determines who represents him based principally on the portfolios each individual has.”

“Ms Arias Vasquez has the business portfolio and she represents the Chief Minister in matters related to that.”

“Additionally, Ms Arias Vasquez is available in Gibraltar at the weekends and is able to represent the Chief Minister at weekends when he is not available.”

“Any reporting suggesting any favouritism in the representation of the Chief Minister is therefore based on idle gossip which should not be taken seriously.”

The spokesperson added that the future leadership of the GSLP was “a matter for the members of the GSLP and is not an issue for the Government”.

The GSLP holds internal elections to choose its leader every two years, with the next one due by November 2026.