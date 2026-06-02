Port Authority reminds users East Side Project exclusion zone remains in force

The Gibraltar Port Authority has reminded port users that the East Side Project exclusion zone remains fully in force and warned that enforcement action will be taken against anyone found breaching the restrictions.

The exclusion zone is marked by cardinal buoys and silt booms, although the Port Authority said the silt booms may be difficult to spot in certain weather and light conditions.

All vessels and water users must remain outside the marked area at all times to protect personnel, navigation and the ongoing works.

The Port Authority also reminded users that a speed limit of five knots applies within the harbour and within 150 metres of the shoreline.

The restrictions are set out in Local Notice to Mariners No. 4 of 2026, covering waterside works around the East Side reclamation project.

Further information is available at www.gibraltarport.com