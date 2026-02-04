Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Some 12.5% of new cancer cases were diagnosed at stage four last year, GHA statistics have shown on World Cancer Day, underlining the importance of early detection.

Today marks global World Cancer Day which raises awareness of cancer and encourages its prevention, detection and treatment.

Last year, 425 new cases of cancer were detected in GHA patients.

Skin cancer was the most common diagnosis with 39% of all cases and this was followed by Urology with 13% of cases.

Breast, lung, bowel and prostate are some the most common causes of cancer death worldwide.

“Cases of non-melanoma skin cancer have increased locally in recent years,” according to the GHA.

“Changes in reporting mean that skin cancer has only recently been captured in cancer data.”

“As a result, skin cancer – non-melanoma - has become one of the top five reported cancers since 2022.”

“Globally, the majority of superficial skin cancers are not captured in cancer registries because most cases are treated in primary care and have a good prognosis.”

For the GHA, prevention and early detection are key as diagnosing cancer at its earliest stages provides the best chance for successful treatment and outcomes.

The GHA has advised the risk of developing certain types of cancer can be reduced by managing lifestyle factors, attending screening appointments and ensuring immunisations are up to date.

The GHA’s research has found that most cases in Gibraltar could be prevented if healthy lifestyles were adopted.

These lifestyle changes include exercise, limiting alcohol and stopping smoking.

The top risk-factor cancer is currently tobacco use.

This was followed by obesity, alcohol consumption, infections, family history and genetics, while environmental exposures to chemicals, radiation and pollutants can also increase cancer risk.

The GHA said this includes substances like asbestos and benzene, as well as UV radiation from the sun.

Last year, the average age of diagnosis was 67 and 58 patients died of cancer.

Cancer is a condition where cells in the body grow in an uncontrolled way.

Signs and symptoms of cancer include very heavy night sweats, fatigue, unexplained bruising or bleeding, unexplained pain, ache or weight loss, unusual lumps or swelling, skin changes, a pro-longer cough, difficulty swallowing, breathlessness, persistent heartburn or indigestion, and persistent bloating.

Anyone noticing any symptoms is encouraged to contact their GP.