Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Artist captures Gibraltar’s history in Main Street murals

Kyrane Lia paints a Rock shaped concrete barrier as part of a mural series commissioned by the Gibraltar Government. Photo by Gabriella Peralta.

By Gabriella Peralta
30th July 2024

Sat in a corner of Casemates Square, artist Kyrane Lia captured Gibraltar’s history in quick monochrome brushstrokes on a Rock shaped barrier. The piece, commissioned by the Gibraltar Government, forms part of a project set to transform every Rock and cannon shaped barrier on Main Street and Irish Town. For four hours on Monday evening,...

