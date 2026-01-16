Attard wins heaviest fish award in final 2025 angling competition
The Gibraltar Fishing Club held the last competition of the season on Sunday, December 7 at the Detached Mole.
Although all the signs pointed to a possible poor days fishing considering the clarity of the water, calm conditions with little to no wind and what wind was blowing coming from the north; the catches were well above average.
“Twent-nine members took part some of which deserve more than a mention. Firstly, Adil Amalal senior who broke the club record with his 5.86 moray eel. Likewise Trevor Dalli with his 2.695kg soldier bream and Graham Israel with a 2.375kg bonito. But the person who clearly has done wonders this season outright winning the league well before all competitions were held and once again proofing his white bream fishing abilities landing thirty-five of this fish during this last event; goes to Alfred Rodriquez.”
Day winners were as follows:
Heaviest fish Liam Attard with a 7.0kilo eagle ray.
Fish point aggregates: 1st Alfred Rodriguez 1795points, 2nd Christian Dalli 953 points and 3rd Charlie Carreras 930 points.
The winners of this year’s under 18 were as follows:
1st Blaze Soanes
2nd Liam Caruana
3rd Lee Licudi
Top five heaviest fish of the year:
1st Graham Israel 7.31kg little tunny
2nd Paco Godino 6.165 kg hurta bream
3rd Graham Israel 5.16kg little tunny
4th Graham Israel 2.73kg dentex
5th Trevor Dalli 2.695kg soldier bream
Eastern beach league winners:
1st Trevor Dalli
2nd Christian Dalli
3rd Charlie Carreras
Main club league top 12 trophy winners:
1st Alfred Rodriguez
2nd Dylan Dalli
3rd Christian Dalli
4th Charlie Carreras
5th Trevor Dalli
6th Liam Caruana
7th Daniel Silva
8th Mario Ramos
9th Blaze Soanes
10th Lee Licudi
11th Ayoub Ben Hamou
12th Victor Aguilar
“The club and all its members would like to give our most sincere gratitude to our boat person Nicky, the new small boat Marina and the Port Authority for their continued dedication, support and time which more than assists in the clubs successes.”