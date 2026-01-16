Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Attard wins heaviest fish award in final 2025 angling competition

By Stephen Ignacio
16th January 2026

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held the last competition of the season on Sunday, December 7 at the Detached Mole.
Although all the signs pointed to a possible poor days fishing considering the clarity of the water, calm conditions with little to no wind and what wind was blowing coming from the north; the catches were well above average.
“Twent-nine members took part some of which deserve more than a mention. Firstly, Adil Amalal senior who broke the club record with his 5.86 moray eel. Likewise Trevor Dalli with his 2.695kg soldier bream and Graham Israel with a 2.375kg bonito. But the person who clearly has done wonders this season outright winning the league well before all competitions were held and once again proofing his white bream fishing abilities landing thirty-five of this fish during this last event; goes to Alfred Rodriquez.”

Day winners were as follows:

Heaviest fish Liam Attard with a 7.0kilo eagle ray.

Fish point aggregates: 1st Alfred Rodriguez 1795points, 2nd Christian Dalli 953 points and 3rd Charlie Carreras 930 points.

The winners of this year’s under 18 were as follows:

1st Blaze Soanes
2nd Liam Caruana
3rd Lee Licudi

Top five heaviest fish of the year:

1st Graham Israel 7.31kg little tunny
2nd Paco Godino 6.165 kg hurta bream
3rd Graham Israel 5.16kg little tunny
4th Graham Israel 2.73kg dentex
5th Trevor Dalli 2.695kg soldier bream

Eastern beach league winners:
1st Trevor Dalli
2nd Christian Dalli
3rd Charlie Carreras

Main club league top 12 trophy winners:

1st Alfred Rodriguez
2nd Dylan Dalli
3rd Christian Dalli
4th Charlie Carreras
5th Trevor Dalli
6th Liam Caruana
7th Daniel Silva
8th Mario Ramos
9th Blaze Soanes
10th Lee Licudi
11th Ayoub Ben Hamou
12th Victor Aguilar

“The club and all its members would like to give our most sincere gratitude to our boat person Nicky, the new small boat Marina and the Port Authority for their continued dedication, support and time which more than assists in the clubs successes.”

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Parliament hears treaty update as Spanish and Gib officials meet in airport

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Parents receive guidance as Govt to introduce school phone ban soon

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph have a chance to step even closer to grabbing the title

16th January 2026

Sports
Lightning Strikes stay firmly at the top of the Gibraltar Ten-pin bowling league

16th January 2026

Sports
Mons Calpe just fingertips from the women's title

16th January 2026

Sports
St Joseph grab first advantage for league title with four goals against Lincoln Red Imps

14th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026