Attard wins heaviest fish award in final 2025 angling competition

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held the last competition of the season on Sunday, December 7 at the Detached Mole.

Although all the signs pointed to a possible poor days fishing considering the clarity of the water, calm conditions with little to no wind and what wind was blowing coming from the north; the catches were well above average.

“Twent-nine members took part some of which deserve more than a mention. Firstly, Adil Amalal senior who broke the club record with his 5.86 moray eel. Likewise Trevor Dalli with his 2.695kg soldier bream and Graham Israel with a 2.375kg bonito. But the person who clearly has done wonders this season outright winning the league well before all competitions were held and once again proofing his white bream fishing abilities landing thirty-five of this fish during this last event; goes to Alfred Rodriquez.”

Day winners were as follows:

Heaviest fish Liam Attard with a 7.0kilo eagle ray.

Fish point aggregates: 1st Alfred Rodriguez 1795points, 2nd Christian Dalli 953 points and 3rd Charlie Carreras 930 points.

The winners of this year’s under 18 were as follows:

1st Blaze Soanes

2nd Liam Caruana

3rd Lee Licudi

Top five heaviest fish of the year:

1st Graham Israel 7.31kg little tunny

2nd Paco Godino 6.165 kg hurta bream

3rd Graham Israel 5.16kg little tunny

4th Graham Israel 2.73kg dentex

5th Trevor Dalli 2.695kg soldier bream

Eastern beach league winners:

1st Trevor Dalli

2nd Christian Dalli

3rd Charlie Carreras

Main club league top 12 trophy winners:

1st Alfred Rodriguez

2nd Dylan Dalli

3rd Christian Dalli

4th Charlie Carreras

5th Trevor Dalli

6th Liam Caruana

7th Daniel Silva

8th Mario Ramos

9th Blaze Soanes

10th Lee Licudi

11th Ayoub Ben Hamou

12th Victor Aguilar

“The club and all its members would like to give our most sincere gratitude to our boat person Nicky, the new small boat Marina and the Port Authority for their continued dedication, support and time which more than assists in the clubs successes.”