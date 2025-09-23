Australia cement place at the top with tough win against Samoa

Australia faced a strong response from Samoa in the first quarter of their group match this Tuesday at NWYC2025.

Unbeaten and having defeated Scotland the previous day, Australia came out as strong as expected, taking an early lead.

However, Samoa, who had narrowly lost to Scotland, was not willing to yield and began to claw back the points in the latter stages of the first quarter. The period ended with a score of 19-10, with much bell jingling in the crowd at Europa Sports Hall, cheering on their sides.

Both sides brought fans with them, creating a vibrant atmosphere at Europa Point, between two teams who knew each other well. Australia had won all three prior encounters at this level.

Samoa, having beaten Scotland the previous day, was looking to cause an upset and push for the top positions in the group. However, they faced a side that had only been beaten by New Zealand in this competition and had consistently ranked in the top two.

As expected, Australia responded to Samoa's challenge in emphatic fashion, taking a 25-14 lead within minutes of the second quarter starting.

Australia focused on positioning to intercept passes rather than just blocking them, a tactic that worked well as they extended their lead to 28-14.

This disciplined play, combined with their energy on court, made it hard for Samoa to counter.

Australia maintained their momentum, although Samoa showed resilience and refused to be deterred, providing a challenge. Samoa ensured Australia finished the half with their lowest score in the first two quarters of the tournament, recording just 20 points to Australia's 34.

The score was 34-20 at halftime—a fourteen-point difference. This was a confidence-boosting achievement against many considered favorites in this World Youth Cup.

The third quarter saw a battle of wits, with both teams trading points early on, bringing the score to 37-23 after just a few minutes.

While other teams had struggled against Australia, Samoa displayed a fighting spirit that was unsettling. Samoa kept up the momentum, and the score reached 40-27 midway through the quarter.

Good intercepts from Samoa drew cheers from their crowd, although they hadn't converted all opportunities. Australia kept their momentum, leading 43-29 with four minutes remaining in the quarter.

Matching each other point for point, the score grew to 46-31 with a minute left in the quarter. The small crowd was treated to an exciting contest where Australia was being tested for the first time since arriving on the Rock—something many had thought unlikely after their earlier performances.

The third quarter ended with Australia leading 46-32, the smallest margin they had faced since the start of their campaign. Samoa's tenacity on court was a testament to their fighting spirit.

Samoa did well to close the gap, reducing the goals conceded and ensuring the match would end with a respectable scoreline.

With ten minutes remaining, the score was 49-32.

Samoa managed to score 34 before Australia hit the 50, stretching their lead to 51.

Australia’s quick footwork and efficient handling continued to serve them well, as they increased their lead to 55-35 with five minutes left.

Stuck in the mid-fifties, Samoa watched as Australia surged ahead again, reaching 62-36 as they upped the pace across the court.

In the last two minutes, Australia kept building their tally against a tired Samoa, with the score standing at 64-36.

In the final half-minute, Australia tried to add one more score but held back, and the match finished with Australia winning 64-36, cementing their status as the favorites in the group.