Local authors explored themes ranging from education and sustainability to history, archaeology, identity and neurodiversity during a Lightning Talks event at the Garrison Library, as part of the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Authors Dr Alex Menez, Christina Giuffre, Katy Cheeswright, Karim Vatvani and Deborah Mattana were each given around 10 minutes to discuss their work and the inspirations behind it. The event was introduced by Gibraltar Cultural Services’ head of Cultural Development, Davina Barbara.

Mr Vatvani, a teacher who writes children's and young adult fiction, spoke about how storytelling can help young people engage with wider issues such as sustainability, global cultures and empathy.

He explained how his career in teaching had inspired him to write his own books, adding that educators could bring a practical perspective to children's literature.

"Through these stories, you can really see how the classroom works and opens up ideas that might otherwise stay closed,” he said.

Mr Vatvani also discussed his recent projects, including his books Mount of Glass and This Missing Chime.

"The real power of a story is taking something that matters to you and finding a way to make it matter to others,” he said.

Ms Cheeswright, a Masters student studying education research at the University of Gibraltar, presented research highlighting students' desire for real-world learning experiences and opportunities to have their voices heard, rather than relying solely on examinations.

While acknowledging the role of assessments and curricula, she said learning also took place through relationships, everyday conversations and the culture surrounding young people, both inside and outside the classroom.

"When we give young people a platform and we give them a space for education, they step up," she said.

"And when we give teachers a space, they bring their experience, their creativity, and their knowledge about the young people in front of them."

Biologist and museum curator Dr Alex Menez focused on the story of the Devil's Tower Skull, marking the centenary of the discovery of Gibraltar's second Neanderthal fossil.

Drawing on unpublished archival material, he presented new information about the excavation at Devil's Tower Cave and the contribution of archaeologist Dorothy Garrod, who uncovered the fossil.

Dr Menez traced Gibraltar's 250-year history of geological and palaeontological discoveries, from the discovery of the Gibraltar skull I at Forbes' Quarry in 1848 to Garrod's excavation at Devil's Tower.

It helped launch Garrod's career and eventually led to her becoming the first woman elected as a professor at the University of Cambridge.

"When we look at these ancient skulls, it's very human to wonder who they were and what they looked like," Dr Menez told the audience.

"Modern science gives us an incredibly vivid glimpse into their world."

He also highlighted modern 3D reconstructions and paleoart, including lifelike portraits of the Neanderthals dubbed Nana (Gibraltar I) and Flint (Gibraltar II), which have helped researchers understand how Neanderthals developed and grew.

"While adult fossils show us the destination of human evolution, childhood fossils reveal the journey," he said.

Ms Giuffre, an author of the Dear Friend series and neurodiversity advocate from Perth, Australia, spoke about her personal experience of navigating school, university and adulthood with ADHD. She was later diagnosed with autism at the age of 40.

She described the relief that came with speaking openly about her diagnoses and understanding her own needs.

“I think what changed is instead of saying what's wrong with me, and broach it, it was ‘what do I need? What do I need in this moment?’" Ms Giuffre said.

She encouraged the audience to challenge the pressures of masking and instead recognise the value that neurodivergence brings.

"You deserve to be seen and valued as who you truly are, not what others want you to be,” she said.

Ms Giuffre explained that she had wanted to offer young people the motivation and reassurance she had needed herself. This led her to write the four-volume Dear Friend Collection, a resource designed to help students process their emotions and develop self-awareness.

"I realised that I really wanted that message to get to that little girl I was at that time,” she said.

She also read the opening section of her book, encouraging the audience to slow down, make space for themselves and take pride in following their own path.

Deborah Mattana's contribution focused on Gibraltar's cultural heritage and the connections between communities on either side of the Strait.

Her book, Sabores de Alegría del Estrecho, brings together personal accounts and recipes donated by local families. Written in English and Spanish, it explores the links between food, memory and community across the Strait.

"It's not just a collection of historical data or clinical instructions. It's been a label of deep love, memory and connection,” she said.

Ms Mattana said she wanted to move beyond political boundaries and focus on the everyday people who had helped shape Gibraltar's society across generations. She described the Strait not as a division but as a meeting point between cultures from North Africa and Europe.

"I wanted to showcase our history, our shared traditions, over our lives and the everyday people across our borders. They took on the small bridges in the world not made of gold, stone or iron," Ms Mattana said.

"That sweetness is the invisible thread of empathy, compassion, shared joy and peace. The beautiful glue that holds us together when external factors threaten to fight for us."

She also stressed the importance of preserving local traditions for younger generations.

"And every time we share our traditions, we choose to sustain the legacy of social and historical understanding. We keep the stories of our heritage alive."