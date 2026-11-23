By Stuart Green

Ben Arogundade and his seven siblings grew up in London to Nigerian parents who had arrived in UK in 1961.

He first qualified as an architect but he soon moved into the world of publishing as a writer and graphics designer. His first book, Black Beauty, was an exploration of society’s perceptions of the Black image and it was turned into a three-part documentary by the BBC.

He has since published several books, the latest being Hollywood Blackout.

His presentation on Sunday at the Garrison Library was accompanied by a series of excellent photographic slides which vividly supported his view that ethnic minorities and women have struggled to attain Hollywood's recognition within a system designed to discriminate against them.

He argues that many important changes in society's norms don't come about just because of the natural evolution of human beings; instead, “things largely change when we are forced into change, when shocks happen to society.”

He asked: “What makes for change in major institutions?” And said that change is brought about “By warfare, pandemic, murder on the streets, racism, the social media revolution. Often, major changes come about by big things that are happening in the world and to bring about a change, you have to piggyback on the big events in the world.”

He used the Oscars to show how big seismic events outside the control of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) crashed into the organisation and forced it to change.

Mr Arogundade detailed a timeline of how Hollywood too slowly moved away from racial bias.

In 1927, AMPAS was formed in 1927 by Louis B Mayer. It was a trade body with 36 members, of which 33 were white men and three were white women.

In 1936, Merle Oberon was the first person of colour to be nominated for the Best Actress award. However, she had concealed her Indian heritage in order to pass herself off as a white person.

In 1940, the first African American to win an Oscar was Hattie McDaniel. But, despite winning a major honour, she faced strict racial segregation at the awards ceremony which took place in Los Angeles' Ambassador Hotel which had a strict 'no blacks' policy. Producer David O. Seznick had to call in special favours to get her admitted into the hotel. However, instead of sitting with her Gone with the Wind co-stars, she was made to sit at a separate table and was prohibited from attending the afterparty.

In 1964, Sidney Poitier was the first man of colour to win the Best Actor award. Earlier that year, many of Hollywood's stars had been present when Martin Luther King made his famous I Have a Dream speech in Washington. Ben asked his audience, “Do you think this might have influenced the Oscars voting pattern?”

In 1983, Louis Gossett Jnr was the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In 1996, an American magazine highlighted the composition of the Oscars’ voting panel. It found that, of the 5,000 members of AMPAS, only 4% were black. The article was picked up by the major newspapers of the day.

In 2002, Denzel Washington and Halle Berry made Oscars history by becoming the first black actors to win the Lead Actors awards in the same year. It had taken 75 years for a black woman to win the Best Actress award.

In 2012, the Los Angeles Times reported that, of the 6000 AMPAS voters, 94% were white and 77% male. They also reported that the list of voters had not been updated for many years.

In 2013, Cheryl Boone Isaacs became the first black woman to serve as President of AMPAS. She instituted sweeping reforms aimed at doubling the number of women and ethnic minority members of the Academy.

In 2019, Remi Malek, an Egyptian, won the Best Actor award and Roma was the first foreign language film to win an Oscar. By this time, 16% of voters were people of colour, 32% of voters were women.

In 2020, the South Korean film Parasite was voted the Best Picture - the first time that a non-English language film had won the award.

In 2026, AMPAS now has over 10,000 voting members of which 65% are male, 78% white and 60% are in countries other than the USA.

Ben added that there have been several main causes of these seismic changes but that similar changes have also taken place in society at large, not just in the film industry.

Although Ben’s talk was shorter than some others at the festival, his well-informed audience then enjoyed an excellent question and answer session with the author.