Gibraltarian writer Vanessa Wester (née Beanland) has published a new historical novel exploring the lives of her ancestors and their eventual move to Gibraltar.

The Victorian Dream: Ambition, Desire and Conflict is set in mid-19th-century England and Jamaica. The book was released on Amazon after her father, Malcolm Beanland, pressed the publish button at the Dolphin Restaurant in Gibraltar on Saturday, November 14, the day he celebrated his 80th birthday.

“It is the first book of a series covering how my great-great-grandparents met, and then ended up moving to the Rock,” Mrs. Wester said.

The novel is based on the real story of brothers Bolton and Emmett Beanland and Emma Saword in 19th-century Britain.

Bolton and Emmett joined the British Army in 1859 and 1861 respectively, leaving behind difficult lives in industrial Britain. Having started working in the Lancashire mills, they embarked on military careers, undertaking training on the islands of Alderney and Guernsey before reporting for duty in London.

Emma Saword, meanwhile, found herself with limited options in a century that offered few opportunities for women. While pursuing a career as a governess, she tried to find happiness in her daily life. When her path crossed with Bolton's, they both found an unexpected distraction from their circumstances.

As their separate journeys took them from London to the Caribbean island of Jamaica, fate brought the three characters together. However, Bolton, Emmett, and Emma would soon discover the challenges facing them on the island.

Unrest in Jamaica, fuelled by high unemployment, failing crops and unequal rights for emancipated slaves, was approaching a deadly climax. The actions of Governor Eyre and the British Empire, amid growing tensions over control and oppression, would lead to widespread destruction.

Caught up in these events, all three characters faced the consequences of following orders, regardless of the cost. The novel explores their experiences of military life, colonial rule, and the ambitions and conflicts that shaped their circumstances.

Mrs Wester said the novel would be followed by another book covering the family's arrival and life in Gibraltar. She expects to launch it next year and has been invited to take part in the 2027 Literary Festival.

The forthcoming publication follows an earlier book by the author, Journey to Gibraltar: Letters, Memoirs and Personal Diaries (The Beanland Story), published in 2017.

It is a history based on the family's historical accounts and documents relating to their lives on the Rock, founded on the discovery of a cache of letters, diaries and a memoir while clearing out the Beanland family home in 1997.

The book also includes an account of the Second World War in Gibraltar through the eyes of Charles's son, Albert, in 1942, as well as his recollections of his father following his death in 1951.

The publication concludes with memories from Bolton's great-grandson, Malcolm Beanland, and marked 150 years since the family's ancestors arrived on the Rock.