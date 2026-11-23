By Resham Galea-Khiani

For me, 2026 was a year dedicated towards pattern making, understanding techniques and perfecting my craft. My mind was focused on my sewing machine, pencil and pattern making paper. The fashion shows were temporarily on hold.

However, as the saying goes, “You plan, God laughs” couldn’t have been more apt.

I remember been at Dorcas Fashion Academy at the end of June, ironing a waistcoat I had made, when Dorcas announced, “I have plans for you Resh”. Naturally, I was intrigued.

As far I understood, the plans were keeping myself out of the catwalk for now. Dorcas revealed she had intentions of taking her chosen students to Malaga Fashion Week in September to show a 4-piece collection at Calle Larios on 26th September.

Time was of the essence considering I had to start designing the pieces, so I decided to focus on the previous collection I had designed in December 2025 for Miss Europe Continental called Crimson Eclipse.

I developed the collection further because I had only designed one piece and had surplus fabric left to create others. Asymmetrical silhouettes, with detachable pieces, flowing lines and fluid draping are key elements throughout the collection. The designs embrace movement and the natural form of the female figure, balancing softness and fluidity with bold, architectural details.

The result is a series of elegant, dramatic pieces that capture attention without compromising femininity.

The day of the event, Saturday 26th September, started with the fittings at 10am at Hotel Calle Larios. This is where I saw the designs come to life on the models who are guided on how to carry the dress.

Last minute adjustments are always on the cards no matter how perfectly the garment is sewed because each body moves differently. This for me was another important learning curve as it further enhanced me knowledge on what needs adjusting and how to do it quickly and efficiently.

Been backstage, watching how the show comes together, with strict schedules and other designers dressing their models demonstrated this was months of planning.

As a team, we all checked in with one another on how we were feeling, took social media photos and videos, and of course, were graced by a visit from Dorcas before the show started. And without Dorcas’s input, Malaga Fashion Week wouldn’t have taken place.

The public sees the end result of glamour, creativity and design on the night, but there’s so much more which goes into preparing a collection before it graces the catwalk.

I remember changing designs, where appliques graced the dress, how much fabric was required for my final dress and making sure the finishings were done as perfectly as possible.

So when I finally saw the pieces on Calle Larios, I felt I had given my best.

What I’ve enjoyed most about participating in Malaga Fashion Week is representing Gibraltar as a team.

I was joined by Grace Manfred, Shirley Samtani, Mireille Dalli and Charlene Figueras where we graced the Calle Larios catwalk as proud Gibraltarian fashion designers.

We couldn’t have done this without Dorcas and our sponsors El Martillo, Arrise, HenPris and the Ministry of Culture.