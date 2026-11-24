Nicola Moorby, curator of British Art 1790–1850 at Tate Britain, explored the contrasting lives and artistic achievements of William Turner and John Constable in a lecture at the Garrison Library during the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Ms Moorby also presented her book, Turner and Constable, to an audience that included local artists, members of the public and the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and his wife.

The lecture examined the similarities and differences between the two artists, whose work helped shape British landscape painting and influenced the development of European modern art.

Born just 14 months apart, Mr Turner in London and Mr Constable in rural Suffolk, the artists have often been portrayed as opposites. However, Ms Moorby argued, they shared more than is generally recognised.

Although they differed in temperament, background, beliefs and artistic vision, they were, in many respects, fellow travellers.

Using a biographical timeline, Ms Moorby traced their different backgrounds. Mr Turner came from a working-class family in London's Covent Garden district and began selling his drawings at an early age, encouraged by his mother to display his work for payment. Her early death also had an impact on his personality, she explained.

Mr Turner developed an early understanding of the atmospheric effects of light, which became a defining feature of his work and allowed him to convey a strong sense of place.

Mr Constable, by contrast, came from a wealthy family and was born in a country house in Suffolk. His paintings drew heavily on the rural landscapes around him, depicting the green fields, grey skies and blue rivers of the English countryside.

Both artists became full members of the Royal Academy of Arts, although at very different stages in their lives. Mr Turner achieved this at 27, while Mr Constable was 53.

Their personal lives also differed. Mr Turner never married and had two children, while Mr Constable married and had seven children.

Mr Turner achieved recognition early in his career, demonstrating his ability to capture what Ms Moorby described as "epic atmospheres", as seen in Dido building Carthage.

Mr Constable, meanwhile, was associated with "everyday scenes", with works such as The Stour Valley and Dedham Valley reflecting his focus on the English countryside.

‘YELLOW FEVER’ AND ‘WHITE EXCESS’

Both artists faced criticism for their approaches to colour. Mr Turner was criticised for what became known as his "yellow fever", reflecting his use of warm, sunny atmospheres, while Mr Constable faced criticism for his "white excess" in depicting the emotional qualities of the British landscape.

Ms Moorby said that, as children of the late 18th century, both artists faced similar challenges and opportunities. They also shared a commitment to championing a distinctively British art.

Through their work, they sought greater recognition and appreciation for landscape painting, ensuring their reputations would remain closely intertwined.

Ms Moorby explained that her book aimed to offer a more nuanced understanding of their achievements and relationship.

She said: “I was wondering if we could build up a much more nuanced picture of their achievements and put them both in a sharp focus as a result.”

She added that she had tried to "peel back the layers of myth and fiction around their relationship and use comparison as a positive, rather than a pejorative tool, for understanding how and why these two artists became the twin pillars of landscape painting during its most glorious and influential period."

The lecture also examined how the artists' most famous paintings had contributed to their contrasting reputations.

“Constable's most famous painting is The Hay Wain. It's a picture which really celebrates a kind of a sense of stasis. It's a childhood memory preserved in a heated casket, and it succeeded in making time stand still.”

She said Mr Constable had become closely associated with nostalgia and the quieter rhythms of agricultural life, including windmills, water wheels and golden fields of ripening corn.

Mr Turner's most iconic work presented a contrasting vision.

“Whereas Turner's most iconic picture, The Fighting Temeraire, is a seascape that achieves precisely the opposite effect. We've got this flaming sun which is simultaneously rising and setting, so it actually perpetuates the idea of flux.”

Ms Moorby said Mr Turner was visualising change, depicting the transition from the age of sail to the industrial modern age.

She added that these contrasting approaches had influenced how the artists were viewed historically, with Mr Constable associated with the Georgian past and Mr Turner with modernity and contemporary art.