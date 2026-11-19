The Gibraltar Government will routinely publish figures for the affordable housing waiting list on its website alongside those for government rental homes, after Parliament heard that 1,131 applicants were registered to buy an affordable home and 654 were waiting for rental accommodation.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, gave the figures in response to a question from the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, on behalf of GSD MP Damon Bossino.

Mrs Orfila agreed to publish the affordable housing figures after Mr Azopardi raised the proposal again.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the website would be amended to show both sets of figures, adding they would be broken down by the number of bedrooms applicants were seeking.

Mr Azopardi asked why the affordable housing figure was so much higher than the 300 to 400 applicants he understood had come off the rental waiting list when the Government split the two lists.

Mr Picardo said the affordable housing register had existed since 1988 and already included people who had applied solely to buy.

The overlap arose because some people on the rental list also wanted to buy an affordable home but wished to remain eligible for a rental property if one became available first.

Applicants had since been asked to choose between the two routes, he said.

Mr Picardo said some applicants had believed that being on the rental list would improve their chances of securing an affordable home when properties came up for allocation.

“You don't have to be on the rental list to get to the top of that list,” he said, adding the Government would apply the allocation criteria directly to the affordable housing register, which would operate independently of the rental waiting list.

Mr Picardo said both figures included people who already lived in government housing.

Some on the rental waiting list were seeking a larger home, while the affordable housing register included tenants whose current homes were of the appropriate size but who wanted to buy a property.