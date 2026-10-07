Bayside win first Shanghai Challenge

Wednesday evening saw the conclusion of the newly launched Shanghai Challenge, with the two semi-finals and final played on the same night.

The competition, geared towards providing some exciting action at the start of the domestic basketball season, was based on a new format. Two periods of ten minutes were played, with the winner, or the first team to reach 15 points, claiming each period. A tie saw a further short period played. If both sides were still level, a final tie-break period was played, with the first to score deciding the outcome.

With both semi-finals played at the same time on Wednesday, there was enough action on court at the Tercentenary Sports Hall to keep those watching entertained.

The semi-finals

On one court Bavaria faced Europa, while at the other end of the sports hall Bayside faced newly launched Origin.

It was a quick start at one end, with a three-pointer scored within seconds. Bavaria went ahead 5-2 early on.

Moving into a 7-4 lead, they were aiming to make short work of the first period, although their opponents had other thoughts.

At the other end it was a tighter contest, with the scores moving from 3-2 to 5-3.

As Europa looked to have settled the game down, Bavaria scored a three-pointer to make it 10-7 with six minutes still on the clock.

The other match remained tight at 6-5.

Europa shortened the gap to 10-9 before Bavaria struck again. Bavaria then stole possession in defence to go 14-9 ahead, leaving them just one point from winning the period with four minutes remaining.

On the other court, a duel was developing with the score at 8-8.

Bavaria reached the 15-point mark with three minutes left on the clock to claim the opening period.

The other match continued to be just as tight, with the score at 10-10. At 12-12 there was still nothing separating the teams with four minutes to play.

Bayside took the lead at 14-12 with three minutes remaining. A foul then gave them the chance to win the period from the free-throw line.

In the meantime, the second period of the other semi-final was already underway.

Europa held a momentary 4-2 lead, but Bavaria soon changed this as they moved 5-4 ahead.

Bavaria extended their advantage to 8-4 with just over six minutes on the clock. Taking it to 10-6 and closing down well in defence, Bavaria were looking the favourites to also win the second period.

With just over four minutes remaining, Bavaria led 12-9.

With three minutes left and Bavaria needing just one point to win, they forced a foul but failed to capitalise. Europa shortened the gap to 14-12.

A second foul with 2:42 left on the clock gave Bavaria another chance, which they took to book their place in the final.

In the other match, newly launched Origin were giving Bayside a real challenge, keeping level in much the same way they had done during the first period.

With three minutes left to play, the score stood at 7-7.

After the teams moved to 9-9, Bayside took an 11-9 lead from a quick break with just over two minutes remaining.

There were some intense moments during the closing stages, with neither side able to score. With 30 seconds remaining, Origin levelled at 11-11, sending the period into a tie-break.

A final two-minute tie-break was then required to decide the match.

Although Bayside opened the scoring, Origin responded to go 2-1 ahead, leaving Bayside with 55 seconds on the clock. A free throw levelled the score.

Taking the rebound in defence after Origin failed with their next attempt, Bayside earned another free throw which put them ahead.

With a 4-2 lead and 30 seconds on the clock, Bayside needed to protect their advantage. Stealing possession in defence, they held onto the ball and forced a foul with five seconds remaining, giving them enough time to add another point and book their place in the final.

The winners of this semi-final had little time to rest before playing the final, while Bavaria had enjoyed well over half an hour’s break.

There was a pause in play as the centre court was prepared for the final. This required the two officials’ benches and team benches to be removed before the centre-court mobile baskets were put into place and the teams could begin their official warm-ups.

Quick work was made of the changeover, demonstrating the flexibility of the sports hall.

It also provided Bayside with a much-needed break following what had been an intense semi-final. New side Origin had nevertheless shown that they could be an exciting prospect to watch this season.

The final

As expected, Bavaria started strongly with an immediate three-pointer, Bayside responding with two points.

The differing court markings then broke down a Bayside counterattack as a player stepped outside the black lines.

Another three-pointer from Bavaria took them into a 6-2 lead with eight minutes still on the clock.

Having played a shorter semi-final and enjoyed the longer rest, Bavaria appeared to have more spring in their step. However, they failed to capitalise on their chances as Bayside closed the gap to 6-5.

Bayside then levelled at 6-6 before moving 7-6 ahead with seven minutes on the clock.

Again, it was Bavaria’s failure to score which allowed Bayside to gain ground as they moved into a 9-6 lead.

With six minutes remaining, Bayside were 11-6 ahead. Bavaria finally managed to sink a basket to close the gap to 11-8, but Bayside, still very much on a high, extended their advantage to 12-8 with five minutes remaining.

With four minutes to play in the period, Bayside needed just one more point.

Bavaria struck first after stealing possession in defence. However, Bayside’s response was emphatic as they sank their next attempt to finish as winners of the first period, with Bavaria punished for their numerous missed opportunities.

It was a tight start to the second period, moving from 2-2 to a 5-4 advantage for Bavaria with nine minutes to play.

Bavaria then added a three-pointer to open the gap before racing into a 13-4 lead with seven minutes still remaining.

Bayside held on for a while but struggled to score, allowing Bavaria to take the second period with five minutes still to play and send the match into a two-minute tie-break.

Bayside came out strongly, scoring the first basket of the tie-break.

They were the more determined and focused side during the decisive period, protecting their lead into the final 18 seconds before extending their advantage further.

Bayside continued to protect their lead and succeeded, claiming the inaugural Shanghai Challenge title by winning the final tie-break 5-0.