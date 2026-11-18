The countdown begins as Gibraltar prepares to host another Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) World Championship next week.

Now in its tenth year since first being launched, the JDC World Championships have continued to grow in both participation numbers and the range of events on offer.

This year's competition has already attracted its largest entry yet, with around 300 applicants from across the globe, bringing together some of the best young talent in junior darts.

Tuesday will see the events get underway with the Gibraltar Masters, a £1,000 prize-funded competition open to boys, girls and adults.

Europa Point Stadium, home of Gibraltar darts, will host the week-long programme of competitions.

The JDC Academy Network has also continued to expand since its inception. This season, it announced a record 1,079 junior members worldwide, all developing their skills and earning personal recognition through the JDC Medal for Life programme. Of these, 513 are based outside the UK, with the remaining 566 registered in the UK.

Last October, the JDC announced record entries for both the Winmau Junior Open and the Luke Littler Legacy Open ahead of the World Championships. Both competitions attracted more than 300 entries, making them the largest open events in JDC history.

Three open events will feature during this November's World Championship in Gibraltar: the Girls World Darts Championship, the Luke Littler Legacy Open and the Winmau Junior Open. All three are open to players under the age of 18.

The programme will also include the Holiday Inn Express Junior World Darts Finals, with the actual final taking place later in the year in London. The Lit Junior World Cup of Darts will also feature, with Phase 1 followed by the final rounds, bringing the Gibraltar event to a close on November 27.

The Junior World Darts Championships has become one of the major international sporting events hosted on the Rock. With more than 300 participants expected to travel to Gibraltar, accompanied by family members, friends and coaches, the competition will bring visitors from across the globe.

Competitors have travelled from Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia, with teams from as far afield as Mongolia, Australia and China having made the journey to Gibraltar.

Gibraltar's own representatives have also enjoyed success in previous editions and will once again be looking to compete alongside some of the leading young players in the sport.