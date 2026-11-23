By Stuart Green

In the intimate atmosphere of the Garrison Library, the Gibraltar Literary Festival audience was treated to exactly what it said on the tin - a fascinating conversation between a host and her guest speaker.

As Petroc Trelawny is such a skilled raconteur with a beautiful voice, it was a pleasure for us all to eavesdrop on his chat with Jackie Anderson.

We first learned about his career in broadcasting, which began when Petroc, then a mere 18-year-old, was employed as a radio reporter by BBC Radio Devon. Indeed, a few months later and just having passed his 19th birthday, he was sent to Gibraltar to report on HMS Brazen's return voyage to Devonport at the end of the first Gulf War.

After a spell working for the British Forces Broadcasting Service, he joined the newly launched Classic FM in 1992. He then moved to BBC3 in 1998 and, since then, he has anchored several of the station's highest profile shows, including 14 years of presenting BBC 3's Breakfast programme - a job that required him to get up at 4 o'clock every morning.

He has appeared extensively on BBC television, mainly at classical music events and presenting at important state occasions, and he gave us some thoughtful insights into his experiences when commentating at the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth and, annually, at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

After Petroc's father retired from the Army, the Trelawny family returned to the very house where the father had been born - a property near Helston in Cornwall and it was in Helston that Petroc went to school - “a state comprehensive school,” he was keen to stress.

His mother was an accomplished pianist, and she took him to many orchestral concerts, including the International Musicians' Seminar, and it was around this time that he developed his lifelong love of music.

“But I never thought it would become my life. I wanted to be a journalist. I saw myself as being a Foreign Correspondent or something like that.”

Following the death of his parents, Petroc rented a cottage in Cornwall and he began to spend much more time in the West Country - “but on my terms, not my parents’.”

And it was only then that he felt his true Cornish identity was being formed.

“I was in my forties when I rediscovered Cornwall. And that was the starting point for my book. I started to spend more and more time there and I became involved in various local projects.”

For the audience in the Garrison Library, it became abundantly clear from Petroc's animated descriptions of the Helston Flora Day - one of Britain's oldest traditional spring festivals - that he still cherishes his participation in the local Helston community.

Almost as an aside, Petroc then suggested that Cornwall and Gibraltar had much in common - they both welcomed large numbers of tourists, they both had an extensive military history and both their economies were dealing with recent cutbacks in military expenditure.

By this stage of the conversation, the audience was under no illusions that this was hardly a sales pitch for either of his two books - Trelawny's Cornwall - a Journey through Western Lands and his Classical Music Puzzle Book.

Despite Jackie's several valiant attempts to steer the conversation back to the books, her audience were clearly happiest when listening to Petroc's mellifluous anecdotes of musicians, of broadcasting but, most of all, of his beloved Cornwall.