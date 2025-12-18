Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Best weekend so far for GABBA in Cadiz League

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2025

GABBA enjoyed its best weekend, in terms of wins, since returning to competition in the Cadiz League after an absence of 13 years.
Four wins from four matches played might have been 5 from 5 but the Under 14 Boys found, on their arrival in Conil, that their scheduled match against Mergablo had just been called off as water penetration from the heavy rain had rendered the gymnasium surface unplayable.
Heading the individual honours and meriting a special mention is Javier Felice, celebrating his 17th birthday with a stellar all-round performance spearheading the improving Under 18’s to success in Jerez.
I was also impressed by Ben Lejeune and Imran Atoloye, who led the Under 16’s in their very physical contest with Chiclana, while youngsters Briella Bagu and Erin Doherty continue to shine in both Girls teams.

RESULTS:
Under 18: Xerez CD 34 - GABBA 52 (Felice 29) [10-14; 4-18; 14-11; 6-9].

Under 16: GABBA 54 (Lejeune 15, Atoloye 12) - Chiclana 38 [10-7; 17-11, 12-9; 15-11].

Under 16 Girls: GABBA 56 (Bagu 24) - San Fernando 25 [16-5; 10-6; 12-9; 18-5].

Under 14 Girls: La Algaida 31 - GABBA 53 (Doherty 20, Bagu 14, Isabella Garcia 10) [6-19; 11-19; 4-5; 10-10].

WEEKEND FIXTURES

The last before the Christmas and New Year break:

Saturday: 11:00 am, (U14) GABBA v Puerto Real (at TSH);
5:00 pm, (U16 Girls) Adesa v GABBA (in Sanlucar de Barrameda);

Sunday: 12:00, (U18) GABBA v Gymnastica Portuense (at TSH);
12:00, (U16) UB Jerez v GABBA (in Jerez).

