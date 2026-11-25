Beth O’Brien, winner of the prestigious 2026 Carnegie Medal for Writing, held an interactive workshop at the John Mackintosh Hall during her visit to Gibraltar as a guest author at the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

The workshop invited aspiring local storytellers to explore their own folklore and create retellings of traditional fairy tales.

O’Brien is best known for her debut novel, Wolf Sirens, a retelling of Little Red Riding Hood which explores disability representation through its partially sighted protagonist.

The character, Red, reflects O’Brien’s own experience of visual impairment and her interest in increasing representation of disability in contemporary fiction.

Speaking to the audience, O’Brien explained how the idea for the novel came about: “The idea came to me because, one day, I wondered why Little Red Riding Hood doesn’t recognise that her grandma’s been replaced by a wolf.”

“Because objectively, I think most people would notice, even if the wolf is wearing a bonnet and a dressing gown.”

O’Brien, who was born with severe vision loss, described how she navigates the world through a combination of context, familiarity and guesswork.

“I thought to myself, well, if I went to my nan’s and she’d been replaced by a wolf, would that be in my top 10 guesses? Absolutely not,” she said.

“So, I had a bit more empathy for why Red Riding Hood might not have put two and two together. And I thought it would be an interesting way to explore my own experience of disability through this fairy tale,” she continued.

In developing Red's character, O’Brien wanted to address what she felt was a lack of representation of partially sighted people in the books available to her while growing up.

“I’d never read a book that featured a character that has a partial sight in literature,” she said.

“Often total blindness is depicted or fully sightedness. And I really wanted to incorporate that reality into her character.”

While retaining familiar elements of the original fairy tale, including the red coat, the grandmother and the wolves, O’Brien changed the setting to an isolated, strictly controlled village on the edge of a magical wood. Red eventually escapes the village in search of freedom.

“That gave me a lot of freedom to really take whatever elements of a story I wanted and make it completely different and not feel tied down to have to tell it in a certain way,” O’Brien explained.

During the workshop, she also gave the audience a glimpse of her upcoming book, Feather Vane.

The novel revisits the Welsh folklore of Ceridwen’s Cauldron, shifting the focus to two minor characters who feature in the original myths.