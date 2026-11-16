Gibraltar netball enters its big week as the Campions Performance squad heads to Northern Ireland for its biggest test of the season.

Gibraltar's elite netballers will this weekend take on the Northern Ireland Warriors in a two-match series at the Antrim Forum.

The first match will be played on Saturday at 1pm (Northern Ireland time), with the second scheduled for Sunday at 12.30pm.

With Northern Ireland currently ranked 14th in the world and Gibraltar 20th, the two-match series represents a top-20 match-up which few would have expected to see some years ago.

This will be the Warriors' first home international series in three years, bringing elite netball to what they expect will be a full crowd, with two days of action at the Antrim Forum.

Gibraltar has built a reputation for its fast-flowing game and has made its mark, reaching the fringes of the elite in European netball. While Northern Ireland will go into the series as firm favourites, Gibraltar will be attracting attention and is expected to provide an exciting challenge.

The Gibraltar Campions are currently undergoing a transitional period, with many of their youth players now making the step up into the senior teams. The departure or non-availability of some of the more experienced players presents an opportunity for emerging talent to make its mark.

The Campions have been developing a pathway through their youth ranks into the senior teams, aiming to make the transition as seamless as possible for players moving between squads. This approach has already seen many of those training with the Performance squad this season gain experience playing alongside other members of the squad at different levels, helping to build familiarity and understanding across the group.

This weekend will be a significant test for Gibraltar's Campions, particularly as the association itself recently announced that it was undertaking a strategic review of the sport in Gibraltar.