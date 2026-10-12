Big win for GABBA in opening home match in Cadiz League

GABBA 78 (Roydon Reyes 16, Javi Felice 13, Jack Tunbridge 12, Mohamed El Yettefti 11) - Cimbis San Fernando 43 [7-10; 27-8; 24-8; 20-27].

The supporters who showed up late Sunday afternoon at the Tercentenary Sports Hall were rewarded with two quarters, either side of half-time, of the best aspects modern basketball can offer. Intense defence all over the court, lightning transitions ending in either penetration to the basket or 3-point shooting, overwhelmed the plucky visitors, who had edged a low-scoring first quarter. That’s all it took for Stuart Felice’s young team to register its first win in the Cadiz Senior Men’s Provincial League. Every one of the 10 players contributed fully in this excellent win which augurs well for the future but it would be remiss not to highlight Reyes’s shooting and 17 year old Felice’s all-round performance, and neither were on court for more than 20 minutes as Coach Felice gave all his players court time.