Egnatia 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps were unable to build on their historic victory over Hajduk Split, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Egnatia in Albania after a late fightback proved insufficient.

Lincoln had absorbed the pressure from kick-off, with the Albanian hosts stamping their dominance on possession from the early stages. Although the Imps were above Egnatia in the Conference League table, they were still considered the underdogs going into the encounter.

After just five minutes, Egnatia forced a brilliant reflex save from Nauzet García on the very goal line. The Lincoln goalkeeper was called into action again just two minutes later, taking over the role of Hankins, whose exploits between the posts had helped secure the opportunity to beat Hajduk Split in their previous match.

A constant downpour and empty seats across much of the stadium contributed to a miserable atmosphere. Lincoln closed down the available space, frustrating their opponents and keeping the crowd largely silent during the opening 20 minutes.

The Imps’ only meaningful forward movement during that period saw them commit six players to an attacking free-kick. The lessons learned on their journey to this stage of the competition were being put into practice, with defensive organisation taking priority.

Last-ditch defending was required, however, as Lincoln were slow to track back. Rutjen stretched out a leg to make a vital goal-line intervention and spare his side’s blushes.

Lincoln survived another dangerous attack in the 25th minute after two defenders collided, leaving space on the right. Once again, determined defending in front of goal denied Egnatia an opportunity.

Moments later, Kike saw his cross travel behind Eesterling, missing what had been a promising opportunity to test the Egnatia goalkeeper. The hosts then had their own chance following a mistake in Lincoln’s clearance, but the goalkeeper responded with another fine save.

Lincoln registered their first attempt on target in the 37th minute through Rutjen, although it proved a relatively comfortable save for the home goalkeeper.

In the 41st minute, Egnatia produced a pinball-like sequence inside the Lincoln penalty area. Nauzet made another good save before defenders blocked a second attempt. A third effort was then directed goalwards, only to strike the post. Lincoln were living dangerously but somehow survived another onslaught unscathed.

Egnatia wasted another opportunity following confusion over the distribution of a free-kick. A misplaced short pass and attempted long clearance forced Lincoln’s players into a hurried recovery run.

Albanese was unable to keep his shot on target as Eesterling and Nauzet faced five advancing attackers, with the Lincoln defence still scrambling back into position.

The first half ended goalless, much to the frustration of the hosts.

It did not take long for Egnatia to find the breakthrough after the restart. Cutting through the Lincoln defence down the left, the hosts delivered a low ball across goal which Albanese met inside the six-yard box, pushing it past Nauzet.

Lincoln now had to open up their game and search for greater attacking opportunities in pursuit of an equaliser. The Imps nevertheless continued to maintain their defensive shape, restricting the space through which the hosts could operate.

Approaching the hour mark, Alvaro Romero was cynically brought down as he sprinted forward with the ball. Mandi’s resulting free-kick was again wasted, with Lincoln struggling to make their long-ball approach count.

Egnatia appeared to have found the net again moments later, but their effort was ruled offside.

Romero subsequently forced another foul, resulting in a yellow card for his opponent, before being replaced by Mula. Yussef also came on as the Imps looked to build on their gradually increasing advances into the Egnatia half.

A Yussef cross brought the home goalkeeper into action, before a subsequent effort from Mula required another intervention.

The match was beginning to open up, with play briefly moving from end to end as the hosts continued to threaten at the opposite end.

In the 73rd minute, Egnatia missed a clear opportunity to extend their lead, failing to convert a breakaway with only the goalkeeper to beat. Lincoln’s defence was beginning to show signs of tiring as the available space increased during the latter stages.

The Imps, however, were playing with greater urgency, pressing forward in search of an equaliser.

A break from the back, with a long ball finding Yussef, was to produce the breakthrough. Keeping his composure, the forward squeezed the ball between the goalkeeper and the post to level the match in the 77th minute.

The reprieve was short-lived. Egnatia responded almost immediately, working their way into the Lincoln penalty area before Medieros Da Silva restored the hosts’ lead in the 80th minute.

Lincoln once again set about searching for a late equaliser. Alvarez replaced Nano in a final change as the Imps maintained their urgency and attacking intent, although Egnatia continued to dominate possession.

Lincoln were ultimately unable to find another way back into the match. The 2-1 defeat sees the Imps drop into the elimination positions in the Conference League table, while Egnatia move into the knockout phase places for the first time, having secured their first ever victory in the league phase of the Conference league .