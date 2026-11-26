Gibraltar hockey umpire Diana Soussi has been appointed as a EuroHockey Judge for the forthcoming EuroHockey Championships in London.

Gibraltar Hockey proudly announced the appointment, describing it as a well-deserved international recognition of her contribution to the sport.

"Gibraltar Hockey proudly announces and sends its heartfelt congratulations to our very own Diana Soussi on this very well-deserved international appointment.

"This is a fantastic achievement and a fitting recognition of Diana’s many years of dedication, commitment and tireless service to both local and international hockey.

"The time, passion and countless hours she has invested in developing the game, supporting players and contributing to our hockey community over so many years have made a lasting impact.

"It is wonderful to see that dedication and commitment recognised on the international stage.

"The entire Gibraltar Hockey community wishes Diana every success in this exciting new chapter. We are incredibly proud to see her representing our hockey family at this level.

"Local hockey can be incredibly proud."

Soussi has continued her playing career since founding Titans Hockey Club, where she also serves as a player-coach. In recent years, she has expanded her involvement in Gibraltar hockey through her work as an umpire, participating in numerous EuroHockey events both on and off the field.

The appointment comes as preparations continue for the KETTLE® EuroHockey EuroChamps27, which will take place in London from 28 July to 8 August 2027.

The tournament will bring together 24 of Europe's leading national teams, with 12 competing in each of the men's and women's championships, alongside the KETTLE® EuroHockey ID Championships.

The action will begin at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, where eight days of competition will see 42 matches played, culminating in the quarter-finals on Monday, 2 August and Tuesday, 3 August.

The tournament will then move to the Twickenham Stoop for the semi-finals and medal matches, with the final stages taking place between 5 and 8 August.

The schedule features several high-profile encounters. Reigning women's champions the Netherlands will face hosts England on the opening day, in a repeat of the 2015 final, the last time the event was held in London.

Thursday, 29 July, will see the men's World Cup champions Germany meet England at 7.30pm, while the schedule also features a meeting between the German and Dutch women's teams.

On Friday, 30 July, Spain's men will face Germany under the Friday night lights in a repeat of the World Cup final, before the group stage reaches its conclusion on Saturday, 31 July and Sunday, 1 August.

The men's championship features Germany, Spain, England, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Ireland, Poland, Austria, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

The women's competition will feature the Netherlands, Germany, England, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Ukraine, France, Italy and Austria.

Gibraltar hockey is also represented among the nations contributing officials to the EuroHockey Technical Officials for the 2026/27 outdoor season, with several local officials listed in the programme.