Fourteen-year-old Elise Sztejnnmiler made her mark in the record books, becoming one of a handful of female players to score five goals in a single match in the domestic women's league.

The youngster, alongside teammates Falero Manktelow and Akuma, aged fourteen and thirteen respectively, helped produce a 10–2 victory over a struggling Mons Calpe side.

The victory lifted the GFA Girls U16 team into third place in the league after four matches, with Mons Calpe now rooted to the foot of the table, yet to register a point this season.

Elsewhere in the women's league, College 1975 Women and Lynx Women shared the points on Monday after a 1–1 draw. The result was enough to keep Lynx at the top of the table on 13 points, three ahead of their closest rivals, College 1975, despite the latter having already beaten them earlier in the season.

However, having played two more matches than their closest rivals, Lynx will be looking over their shoulders in the coming weeks as College 1975 look to close the gap while catching up on games played.

Women's football will see the national team back in action next week as they take on San Marino, before league and cup action continues ahead of the holiday break at the end of December.

Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA